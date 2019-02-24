Birmingham Iron Roster, Schedule & Record for 2019 AAF Season

Birmingham Iron Roster, Schedule & Record for 2019 AAF Season

Trent Richardson

The Alliance of American Football continues to roll along and draw quite a bit of interest in the process. Of the eight teams in the league, one which stood out even before the year was the Birmingham Iron. This team has quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball and they’re led by quarterback Luis Perez and former NFL running back Trent Richardson.

While the Iron have some big names, we’re going to take a look at the roster, offensive depth chart and their schedule for the remainder of the season. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and then has two semifinal games in the postseason along with a championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas.

We’ll dive right into the roster, TV schedule and updated record for the 2019 AAF season.

Birmingham Iron Offensive Roster

Position Player Name
Quarterback Luiz Perez
Quarterback Keith Price
Quarterback Blake Sims
Running back Trent Richardson
Running back Ladarius Perkins
Running back Brandon Ross
Running back Ty Isaac
Wide receiver Quinton Patton
Wide receiver Tobias Palmer
Wide receiver Quan Bray
Wide receiver DeVozea Felton
Wide receiver L’Damian Washington
Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo
Tight end Connor Davis
Tight end Busta Anderson
Tight end Weslye Saunders
Center J.C. Hassenauer
Guard Avery Young
Guard Kitt O’Brien
Tackle Dominick Jackson
Tackle Michael Dunn
Tackle Korren Kirven
Tackle Brandon Greene
Tackle Larson Graham

While Perez and Richardson immediately grab the attention, Birmingham’s wide receiver corps is strong. Quinton Patton played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, catching 73 passes for 880 yards and one score. Tobias Palmer and Quan Bray should also make a decent impact in the passing game.

Running back Ladarius Perkins has impressive playmaking ability as well and was a player who was a solid dual-threat option at Mississippi State from 2010-13. Over that stretch, he totaled 2,554 rushing yards, 714 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Birmingham Iron Defensive Roster

Position Player Name
Defensive end Aaron Adeoye
Defensive end Devin Taylor
Defensive tackle Casey Sayles
Defensive tackle Nick James
Defensive tackle Josh Frazier
Defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye
Defensive tackle Johnny Maxey
Defensive tackle Rickey Hatley
Defensive line Jeremy Faulk
Linebacker Jonathan Massaquoi
Linebacker Beniquez Brown
Linebacker Ike Spearman
Linebacker Shaheed Salmon
Linebacker Xzavier Dickson
Linebacker Matthew Wells
Defensive back Max Redfield
Defensive back Ryan White
Defensive back Jaleel Wadood
Defensive back Jamar Summers
Defensive back Joe Powell
Defensive back Elijah Campbell
Defensive back Bradley Sylve
Defensive back Jack Tocho
Defensive back Jacob Hagen
Defensive back Trovon Reed

Special Teams

Position Player Name
Kicker Nick Novak
Punter Colton Schmidt
Long snapper Cole Mazza

Birmingham Iron Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

  • Week 1: Birmingham 26, Memphis 0
  • Week 2: Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9
  • Week 3: Sunday, February 24 at 4 p.m.: Birmingham at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 5: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.: Orlando at Birmingham (B/R Live)
  • Week 6: Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at San Diego (NFL Network)
  • Week 7: Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis (NFL Network)
  • Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m.: Atlanta at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Arizona (NFL Network)
  • Week 10: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando (CBS Sports Network)

Birmingham Iron Updated Record & Standings

*Updated after Saturday of Week 3

PF= Points for
PA= Points against
DIFF= Point differential

Western Conference

  1. Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF
    Arizona Hotshots 2-1 1-1 73 63 10
    San Antonio Commanders 1-1 1-0 44 43 1
    San Diego Fleet 1-1 0-1 30 27 3
    Salt Lake Stallions 1-2 1-1 54 65 -11

Eastern Conference

  1. Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF
    Orlando Apollos 3-0 2-0 98 52 46
    Birmingham Iron 2-0 1-0 38 9 29
    Atlanta Legends 0-2 0-1 18 46 -28
    Memphis Express 0-3 0-2 35 67 -32

