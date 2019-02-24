Birmingham Iron Roster, Schedule & Record for 2019 AAF Season

The Alliance of American Football continues to roll along and draw quite a bit of interest in the process. Of the eight teams in the league, one which stood out even before the year was the Birmingham Iron. This team has quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball and they’re led by quarterback Luis Perez and former NFL running back Trent Richardson.

While the Iron have some big names, we’re going to take a look at the roster, offensive depth chart and their schedule for the remainder of the season. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and then has two semifinal games in the postseason along with a championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas.

We’ll dive right into the roster, TV schedule and updated record for the 2019 AAF season.

Birmingham Iron Offensive Roster

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name Quarterback Luiz Perez Quarterback Keith Price Quarterback Blake Sims Running back Trent Richardson Running back Ladarius Perkins Running back Brandon Ross Running back Ty Isaac Wide receiver Quinton Patton Wide receiver Tobias Palmer Wide receiver Quan Bray Wide receiver DeVozea Felton Wide receiver L’Damian Washington Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo Tight end Connor Davis Tight end Busta Anderson Tight end Weslye Saunders Center J.C. Hassenauer Guard Avery Young Guard Kitt O’Brien Tackle Dominick Jackson Tackle Michael Dunn Tackle Korren Kirven Tackle Brandon Greene Tackle Larson Graham

While Perez and Richardson immediately grab the attention, Birmingham’s wide receiver corps is strong. Quinton Patton played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, catching 73 passes for 880 yards and one score. Tobias Palmer and Quan Bray should also make a decent impact in the passing game.

Running back Ladarius Perkins has impressive playmaking ability as well and was a player who was a solid dual-threat option at Mississippi State from 2010-13. Over that stretch, he totaled 2,554 rushing yards, 714 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Birmingham Iron Defensive Roster

Position Player Name Defensive end Aaron Adeoye Defensive end Devin Taylor Defensive tackle Casey Sayles Defensive tackle Nick James Defensive tackle Josh Frazier Defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye Defensive tackle Johnny Maxey Defensive tackle Rickey Hatley Defensive line Jeremy Faulk Linebacker Jonathan Massaquoi Linebacker Beniquez Brown Linebacker Ike Spearman Linebacker Shaheed Salmon Linebacker Xzavier Dickson Linebacker Matthew Wells Defensive back Max Redfield Defensive back Ryan White Defensive back Jaleel Wadood Defensive back Jamar Summers Defensive back Joe Powell Defensive back Elijah Campbell Defensive back Bradley Sylve Defensive back Jack Tocho Defensive back Jacob Hagen Defensive back Trovon Reed

Special Teams

Position Player Name Kicker Nick Novak Punter Colton Schmidt Long snapper Cole Mazza

Birmingham Iron Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Week 1: Birmingham 26, Memphis 0

Week 2: Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9

Week 3: Sunday, February 24 at 4 p.m.: Birmingham at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Week 5: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.: Orlando at Birmingham (B/R Live)

Week 6: Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at San Diego (NFL Network)

Week 7: Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis (NFL Network)

Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m.: Atlanta at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 10: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando (CBS Sports Network)

Birmingham Iron Updated Record & Standings

*Updated after Saturday of Week 3

PF= Points for

PA= Points against

DIFF= Point differential

Western Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Arizona Hotshots 2-1 1-1 73 63 10 San Antonio Commanders 1-1 1-0 44 43 1 San Diego Fleet 1-1 0-1 30 27 3 Salt Lake Stallions 1-2 1-1 54 65 -11

Eastern Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 3-0 2-0 98 52 46 Birmingham Iron 2-0 1-0 38 9 29 Atlanta Legends 0-2 0-1 18 46 -28 Memphis Express 0-3 0-2 35 67 -32

