Chiefs Have “Trade Talks” Over Star Pass-Rusher Justin Houston

The Kansas City Chiefs have fielded “real interest” in trading away star pass-rusher Justin Houston, Ian Rappaport reports.

Per his tweet: “With Houston’s cap number and the potential to franchise tag Dee Ford, Houston appears to be a rare top pass-rusher available. Teams have been calling with real interest.”

The 3-4 outside linebacker has amassed 382 tackles to go with 78.5 sacks in his 8-year career. Kansas City drafted the former Georgia Bulldog with the No. 70 pick in the third round in 2011.

Ford, a defensive end, expressed receptiveness to earning a franchise tag for 2019.

“If someone offers you $20 million,” Ford said back in December. “Would you take it? No-brainer right there.”

Joel Corry of CBS Sports estimated that Ford would be worth $16.325 million next year with the franchise tag. The Chiefs end racked up 55 tackles, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles last fall.

Is Dee Ford this year's Demarcus Lawrence (pass rusher in a contract year with a breakout season)? It's probably going to be around $16.325M for KC to franchise Ford in 2019 if next year's salary cap is in the $190M neighborhood. https://t.co/PJlXXI3cz0 — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) October 17, 2018

Potential Destinations for Houston

Houston is set to earn $21.1 million in 2019, according to Spotrac. Despite the hefty financial commitment, several Super Bowl contenders could be reaching out for his services.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a linebacker, as Ryan Shazier’s health is still unknown. Some mock drafts have them replenishing the defensive front with Alabama’s Mack Wilson. Houston would be more of a proven commodity for a team that just missed out on the playoffs at 9-6-1.

Additionally, the Oakland Raiders no longer have Khalil Mack harassing AFC West backfields. While Houston hasn’t produced a double-digit sack season since collecting 22 in 2014, he would provide a veteran presence on a young front headlined by talented rookie Maurice Hurst, Jr.

The Green Bay Packers may also be in the mix. With Clay Matthews sliding in production last season (3.5 sacks) and Jake Ryan suffering an ACL tear last summer, Houston would be an immediate boost. The Packer pass-rush ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks.