WATCH: Gervonta Davis Knocks Out Hugo Ruiz in the First Round

Gervonta Davis improves to 21-0, 20 KOs with a first-round knockout victory over Hugo Ruiz#Boxing #DavisRuiz pic.twitter.com/3TeEFrPD5w — Round By Round Boxing (@RBRBoxing) February 10, 2019

Gervonta Davis is kicking off the new year defending his WBA Super Featherweight World Championship belt against last-minute replacement fighter, Hugo Ruiz. Originally, Davis was supposed to enter the ring with former three-division world champion, Abner Mares. Unfortunately, for Mares, he revealed to Inside PBC Boxing that he suffered a detached retina during a training session that forced him to pull out of tonight’s fight.

Now, with the former Bantamweight and Super Bantamweight champion in Hugo Ruiz prepared to take on Davis, fighting fans are in for a surprise as both camps scrambled to study their opponents in short notice. Gervonta Davis is currently, 20-0, with 19 fights ending in a knockout. Hugo Ruiz has a record of 39-4, 33 of which have come by knockout.

With Ruiz standing at 5’9 and having a reach of 70.5 inches and Davis standing at 5’5 with a reach of 67.5 inches, Hugo Ruiz has advantages in experience and length on his side. However, Gervonta Davis is known for his power punching accuracy and skill with 95% of his fights resulting in knockouts. This WBA Super Featherweight title match was a test for both fighters and did not disappoint.

Gervonta Davis’ First Round KO

After entering the ring to a choreographed “Thriller” production featuring costumed backup dancers, Davis got straight to work in the ring. The 24-year-old carefully felt out the longer Ruiz in the initial minute of the first round. Davis strategically worked the body of Ruiz which allowed him to land some power-punch hooks to the head. Davis stayed aggressive closing in the gap on Ruiz who worked his way back into the fight landing some jabs of his own.

Ruiz’s jabs kept Gervonta Davis at bay but a flurry of combinations that broke Ruiz’s nose and forced him to retreat. Ruiz soon was cornered and Davis was able to land a right hook that caused him to drop down to one knee. After a slow ten-count, the officiating crew stopped the fight in just 2:59 seconds.

