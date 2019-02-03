Gisele, Tom Brady’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most powerful couples in the world. Gisele was an international celebrity long before she was married to Brady. The model is using her platform to open up about some of the hard things people may not know she has experienced. Gisele opened up about dealing with anxiety and panic attacks.

“When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share with anyone,” Gisele explained to Porter Magazine. “I thought maybe I don’t have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don’t have the right to feel this way. So I’d suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became.”

Gisele is the mother of two children with Brady, Vivian and Benjamin. Gisele admitted that becoming a mother was difficult at first.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” Gisele noted to People. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

1. Gisele Battled Suicidal Thoughts & Panic Attacks

There may be a perception that Gisele and Brady have a perfect life, but Gisele discussed some of her personal battles in her new book. According to ABC News, Gisele battled panic attacks, including one that was so severe it led her to contemplate suicide.

“It was like I was trapped and I couldn’t breathe, and even outside of my own balcony,” Gisele told ABC News. “And from that moment on, you know, I realized that my life needed to change.”

This was the tipping point for Gisele to make changes in her life, including switching to a plant-based diet. ABC described Gisele’s transformation.

After overcoming the urge to jump from that balcony, Bundchen committed to a full lifestyle change: Trading in cigarettes, wine and sugary coffee drinks for a clean, plant-based diet. She said she is teaching her children health habits and asks them to help tend the family’s garden.

2. Gisele Regrets Getting Breast Implants

According to People, Gisele decided to get breast implants after she believed they were uneven as a result of breastfeeding her two children.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” Gisele told People. “I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

This led Gisele to have surgery, something she immediately regretted. People provided an excerpt from Gisele’s new book.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize. For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable,” Gisele noted.

3. Gisele Told Brady “I Got Your Back” Before Super Bowl 53

Gisele had a simple message to her husband before Super Bowl 53. On the night before the big game, Gisele posted a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“I got your back! ❤️,” Gisele noted in the caption.

Gisele believes her family of strong women has played a big part in her success.

“I come from a family of six strong, beautiful women,” Gisele told Porter. “The way I grew up, we always supported each other, we helped each other, we loved each other. But when I left home, that’s not what I felt with the other models. I did not understand why anyone would not want the best for me, when I wanted the best for everybody.”

4. Gisele Has a Pilot’s License

Few people knew Gisele had a pilot’s license before she discussed almost hitting a goose while flying in an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Gisele earned her license in 2009 after she was concerned for her safety. Yahoo detailed Gisele’s desire to learn how to fly.

Gisele got her pilot’s license in 2009, while several months pregnant with her son Benjamin. Since she would often ride in helicopters she developed a concern for her safety. She told James Corden, “Usually when I take helicopter there is only one pilot and I always wonder, like, what happens if something happens to the pilot?” One day while flying with her instructor, Gisele turned to see a goose staring at her while in mid-flight. The sight startled Gisele, causing her to yank the controls. She explained, “A helicopters is a very gentle machine, like, you have to barely touch it.”

5. Tom & Gisele Have a Combined Net Worth of $540 Million

Brady may be one of the most successful athletes in the world, but his earnings trail Gisele’s by a wide margin. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady is worth an estimated $180 million while Gisele is worth $360 million meaning the couple has a combined net worth of $540 million. Brady has a two-year, $41 million contract with the Patriots that runs through 2019. According to Forbes, Brady also makes an additional $8 million in endorsement money thanks to deals with Tag Heuer, Simmons Bedding, Uggs and Under Armour.

Forbes reported the majority of Gisele’s annual earnings comes from fragrance and beauty deals with Chanel along with Carolina Herrera. Forbes ranked her as the second highest-paid model of 2017 with $17.5 million.

The couple has a $4.5 million custom-designed home in Brookline, Massachusetts that has over 14,000 square feet. According to Forbes, the couple sold their Brentwood home outside Los Angeles in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $40 million. Their current home, which sits next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s property, includes a wine room, home gym and a library.

