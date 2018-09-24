Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele, Has Given Up on the QB Retiring

For years, Gisele Bundchen has been open about her desire for Tom Brady to retire. A large part of this stems from her concerns over her husband’s long-term health. This past off-season, Gisele admitted she has relented on her desire for Brady’s retirement.

“It’s not my decision to make,” Gisele admitted to Wall Street Journal. “It’s his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn’t be fair any other way. He’s so focused right now. He has a laser focus on just winning and being the best, and I said, ‘You know what? This is what you’re doing right now in your life, and you need to feel complete in it, because if I’m the one who comes and says something and then you make a decision based on something that I said—’ ”

While Brady has been adamant about his desire to keep playing football, he also knows the sacrifice his wife and kids make for him to do what he loves. Brady and Gisele have two children together: Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has a son, John Edward, from a previous relationship.

Tom Brady Admits His Kids Get the “Short End of the Stick”

Over the off-season, Brady took some time to reflect on what his profession costs his family. Brady spoke with ESPN about his regret as a parent for not being able to spend more time with them.

Part of this offseason for me is certainly about still preparing for what’s ahead in my next journey, my next mountain to climb with this group of teammates, but it’s also [acknowledging] that a lot of people are getting the short end of the stick in my life — certainly my wife and my kids…Football is year-round for me. It’s a lot of thought, a lot of energy and emotion put into it, but I need to invest in them, too. My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too. … I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.

Regardless of public reports, Gisele insists that she is not pressuring her husband on his future. Gisele reiterated to the Wall Street Journal that her main desire is for her husband to be happy.

“Yeah, and I would never in my life, ever,” Brady explained to Wall Street Journal. “I want him to be happy. Believe me, I’ve been with him when he’s losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK? As long as he’s happy, he’s going to be a better father, he’s going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would.”

