WATCH: Gladys Knight’s Super Bowl 2019 National Anthem Performance

Gladys Knight is a true music icon and she took the field tonight to deliver a performance of the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl. Ahead of Knight’s performance, Chloe x Halle delivered “America the Beautiful.” Knight wore a white and crystal dress as she performed the nation’s anthem. The camera cut away to some of our troops overseas and scanned the field.

Knight said that she has been singing the Star Spangled Banner since she was a little girl and she was glad to take the gig, despite all the controversy surrounding this year’s Super Bowl performers. Many have voiced their upset on social media, in support of former player Colin Kaepernick, who some felt was blacklisted from the NFL for taking a knee during the National Anthem at games. His intention was to silently protest police brutality.

Regardless of this Knight and others made the decision to participate in the event and Knight said she’s been passionate about civil rights since she was very young. According to Billboard, she said that everyone is allowed to have an opinion, “but once we get into that love thing, it all comes together and goes wherever and we end up clapping and having a good time.”

What a voice! A sensational #SuperBowl national anthem from Gladys Knight just made her hometown – and nation – very proud. #wSB53 pic.twitter.com/P9BOkYVQbh — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 3, 2019

Upon accepting the gig to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl, Knight released the following statement via the NFL, “I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Gladys Knight is a staple in the music industry, with seven Grammy awards under her belt. She is also an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Many know her from her hit songs “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” Knight is known as the Empress of Soul.

Also ahead of the Super Bowl game, Chloe x Halle were the performers of “America the Beautiful”. And, Maroon 5 took the position as the headline performer for the big halftime show performance.