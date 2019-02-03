Jared Goff’s Age: How Rams QB Compares to Past Super Bowl QBs

Jared Goff has made waves through the early stages of his NFL career, and the Los Angeles Rams quarterback capped off an impressive season with a run to the 2019 Super Bowl. While Goff and the Rams meet the New England Patriots in the big game, the quarterback has made plenty of headlines over the past year or so with his play.

When the Rams topped the New Orleans Saints, it meant the third-year quarterback would join an elite list of quarterbacks who have started a Super Bowl in their career. But at just 24 years old, Goff became one of the youngest signal-callers to start the game, joining a select group of players who have done so under the age of 25.

Let’s take a look at how Goff’s age stacks up against other NFL quarterbacks who have started a Super Bowl and where he ranks on the list.

Jared Goff Ranking on List of Super Bowl QBs Under 25

*Note: All age information courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.

Joe Namath, 25, New York Jets (25) – won in 1969

Vince Ferragamo, Los Angeles Rams (26) – lost in 1980

Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers (25) – won in 1982

David Woodley, Miami Dolphins (24) – lost in 1983

Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins (23) – lost in 1985

Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots (24) – lost in 1997

Tom Brady, New England Patriots (24) – won in 2002

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (23) – won in 2006

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (25) – lost in 2013

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (25) – won in 2014

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (24) – vs. Patriots in 2019

Goff joins a list of just 10 other quarterbacks who were 25 or younger when starting the Super Bowl. If he’s able to lead the Rams to a victory, it would make him the sixth player on the list to make it there and also win the game.

Jared Goff’s Impressive Past Two Years

After a rocky first year in which Goff played in seven games and threw just five touchdowns against seven interceptions, the tides turned in year two. The former No. 1 overall pick improved across the board from a statistical standpoint. He completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 15 games during 2017.

Then, the 2018 season rolled around and Goff elevated his game once again. Through 16 regular-season games, the 24-year-old completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s now posted a quarterback rating above 100 in each of the past two seasons.

