Chiefs’ Travis Kelce & Saints’ Alvin Kamara Eye Super Bowl 2020

Several players from both the Chiefs and Saints were in Atlanta for Super Bowl week, but it was not the way they intended. Just days removed from heartbreaking overtime losses, the players made their rounds as spectators rather than participants in the big game.

Travis Kelce was decked out in a nicely tailored plaid suit at the Microsoft Make Style Happen fashion show, an event in Atlanta showcasing the impact technology has on fashion.

Heavy caught up with the Pro Bowl tight end after he walked the runway. Kelce was all smiles until the subject of the AFC Championship came up when the Chiefs tight end admitted that it was still a difficult loss.

“You just gotta man up,” Kelce explained. “You got to be able to take what just happened and try to become better from it. That’s the best thing you can do in these situations. Each year, I feel like we have gotten better and better. And sure enough, this year we fell short to a great team. Unfortunately, we’re standing here watching the game, and we were only one game away from doing it. I think it’s getting into the [mindset] of just being better next year.”

Atlanta native Alvin Kamara was all over the city from the Microsoft fashion show to the EA Sports Bowl which showcased the last 20 years of Atlanta hip-hop. Prior to watching a number of performances including Migos, Ludacris and T.I., Heavy spoke with Kamara on the red carpet.

“It’s love being back home…Friends, family, everyone is here,” Kamara told Heavy. “We enjoyed it as best we can…It will be alright. Who Dat, keep y’all heads up. We’ll be back next year.”

While both teams lost in overtime, the Saints loss has been particularly difficult for New Orleans to get over given the missed pass interference call against the Rams. During Roger Goodell’s annual address, the NFL commissioner noted the league would explore opportunities to revise instant replay rules if it makes sense.

“We will look again at instant replay,” Goodell said, per CBS News. “There have been a variety of proposals over the last frankly 15 to 20 years of: should replay be expanded. It does not cover judgment calls … this was a judgment call…Are there solutions for this? That’s what the committee needs to focus on: What are the solutions and what are the unintended consequences?”

The overtime rules have also been debated among fans who would have liked to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense get another chance against the Patriots. This would be similar to college football’s overtime format where both teams get the ball at the opponents 25 yard line. Kelce admitted he would be in favor of a rule change where both offenses get the ball.

“You would hope so [both teams get the ball],” Kelce said. “Who knows what they will do in the future. I would like to see both teams get the ball. At the same time, the rules are the rules and you just gotta accept it for what it is.”

The Patriots & Rams Are Early Favorites to Win Super Bowl 54

According to OddsShark, the Patriots and Rams are the co-favorites to win Super Bowl 54 with +700 odds. The Chiefs are fourth at +800, while the Saints are sixth at +1000. Kelce and Kamara are hoping to find themselves in Miami next year for the Super Bowl, but this time as players.