Kareem Hunt Not Related to Akeem Hunt of Orlando Apollos

As the AAF kicks off, there seems to be some confusion over Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt. Akeem is the starting running back for the Orlando Apollos but is not related to Kareem, the former Chiefs running back. It is not the first time there has been confusion over their careers.

The two running backs used to be teammates with the Chiefs. The Kansas City Star detailed the frustration of some misguided fantasy owners back in 2017.

The confusion was a bit more widespread. According to a story in USA Today, many fantasy football owners activated Akeem Hunt when they believed he was Kareem Hunt. Understandable mistake: they share a last name, first names that rhyme, a team and a position. “Oh, man, I didn’t know that,” Akeem Hunt said. “That’s funny.”

Kareem is awaiting the NFL’s decision on his suspension which is expected to be at least six games, per NFL Network. Kareem has yet to be picked up by a team since being released by Kansas City. If Kareem is signed by another team, he will have to serve his suspension before being eligible to play. Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently noted the team would be open to Hunt returning to the team under the right circumstances.

“I think him playing for the Chiefs is on the back burner,” Veach said, per 247 Sports. “Our focus and our hopes with Kareem is that he’s able to take the necessary steps to get his life in order and do the right things. I think our focus on Kareem is making sure that he’s getting the help he needs and gets his life straight first. Everything else after that is not as important. Making sure he and his family are in a good place and they’re working towards getting better every day.”

As for Akeem, he began the AAF season as the Apollos starting running back. The Apollos running back played college football at Purdue. Prior to the AAF, Akeem played in 30 games in three NFL seasons for the Texans and Chiefs. Akeem last played in the NFL in 2017 and rushed for 228 yards over his career. Akeem rushed for 2,035 yards and 11 touchdowns during his four seasons at Purdue.