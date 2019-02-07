Lakers Won’t Make Significant Move at Trade Deadline, Says Chris Broussard

Will Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers a thing?

NBA trade deadline is at 3 PM and so far there’s nothing.

League sources on the Los Angeles Lakers’ side tell me that they believe the Lakers’ offer is the best offer that the New Orleans Pelicans will get.

Here’s what the Pelicans wanted from the Lakers

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

✅2019 and 2021 2nd round picks Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CM1guHqw28 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

The Lakers said: HECK NO!

“All offers depreciate if this drags out,” a Lakers source speaking on the condition of anonymity told me.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, FS1’s Chris Broussard thinks the Lakers will make no significant moves today. “I don’t think they’re gonna make a significant move because the pieces that they would trade are the pieces they’re going to try to use in the Anthony Davis trade,” he told me.

I think they should try to, you know, I would at least explore going after Jimmy Butler. Now I know Butler’s had his issues in Chicago and Minnesota and there’s even talk that he’s had some issues and I’ve been told about some issues in Philadelphia, but I think LeBron James has never shied away from, quote unquote “trouble personalities”. J.R. Smith, Rajon Rondo had his issues elsewhere, Lance Stephenson, so I think LeBron, Jimmy respects him and I think LeBron has enough control of that team that Jimmy wouldn’t be a big problem and Jimmy butler and LeBron James would be a problem for the rest of the league, I’m not saying they’d be the favorites, but they would be very good, so you might have to look at something like that now, and Philadelphia has to decide that they’re going to sign Jimmy Butler long-term, give him five years, $190 million. If not, then they’re gonna be open to trading, and so that’s where some type of trade like that could happen, maybe by the deadline. I’m not predicting it, but I’m just saying other than something like that, I don’t really see them making a major move.

There are now other teams interested in Davis and making legit offers like the Denver Nuggets.

Per a league source: the New Orleans Pelicans engaged in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans surrounding a trade involving Anthony Davis.

We can assume that the Pelicans elected to decline the trade as they have proved (with their discussions with the Lakers) that they are looking for a ton in return. Don’t get it wrong, a package of Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and multiple first round picks is quite hefty.

But, the Pelicans are looking more for early 1st round picks instead of late ones which is what Denver is offering. That’s given how great of a season they are currently having and will most likely be having for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis is a name that we’ll consistently hear up until the trade deadline today (3 PM EST).

The Lakers, Knicks, and Celtics have notably been interested, but now include the Nuggets in that group of teams.

As for Davis and the Knicks, last week, the orange and blue did approach the Pelicans about potentially doing a deal without Kristaps Porzingis that would have included Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson.