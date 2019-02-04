Patriots Parade Will Take Place Tuesday at 11 After Super Bowl LIII Win

The New England Patriots have done it again. The team won Super Bowl LIII and will be bringing another Lombardi Trophy home to their fans.

Shortly after the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh confirmed that the parade will take place on Tuesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. The parade will most likely follow the same route as previous years. You can see Mayor Walsh’s official announcement below.

LET’S GO!!!! Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11:00am! Check here for updates: https://t.co/CFTRtQrh4l — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 4, 2019

This past summer, Boston fans gathered to cheer for the Boston Red Sox during their championship parade.

“This is an all-time great team that we had. Everybody contributed. … Congratulations to the entire team for your resilience and your positivity, and the way you carried yourself on the field and off the field. These players are role models and we want to celebrate them in Boston style,” Boston Mayor Martin Walsh told MLB.com at the time.

Around 1 Million Fans Lined the Streets for the Championship Parade in 2017

Following their last Super Bowl win back in 2017, the team boarded Duck Boats and rode through the streets of downtown Boston. According to the Patriots’ official website, the Boston Police Department estimates that around 1 million fans braved the challenging weather conditions to line the parade route. Just as many fans are expected to attend this year’s celebration in the streets.

“It’s unbelievable they came out. But this is New England they’re used to it,” then-backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said, via WFXT, Fox25 Boston.

“To tell you the truth I wasn’t even planning on partying coming on this…but the fans were asking for it,” tight end Rob Gronkowski said.

Boston Has Seen Several Parades in the Tom Brady Era

According to Boston.com, an estimated 1.25 million fans showed up for the Patriots’ 2002 Super Bowl victory parade, the first of quarterback Tom Brady’s career. Two years later, Boston police estimate that number grew by 20 percent, as 1.5 million lined the streets for the second.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder in a raucous celebration that transformed shivering Boston into a football hotbed, an estimated 1.5 million fans lionized the world champion New England Patriots yesterday for their second Super Bowl victory in three years,” the story reads.

“One was nice, two’s a lot nicer, but I need number three,” Brady said at the time.

One year later, Brady and his Patriots teammates again rode through the streets of Boston, to the adoration of New England fans.

“In the lead vehicle, Belichick wore his trademark sweatshirt. He was surrounded by team owner Robert Kraft, vice chairman Jonathan Kraft and player personnel director Scott Pioli — each clutching one of the team’s three Vince Lombardi trophies,” reads the story from the Washington Post.

A decade later, the Patriots captured their next Super Bowl victory. According to SB Nation, unlike the previous victory parades, which took place on the Tuesday following the big game, 2015’s Super Bowl parade took place on a Wednesday.

“Mayor Marty Walsh originally announced that the parade would begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET at the Prudential Tower and end at City Hall, but weather concerns convinced the city to push the celebration to Wednesday,” SB Nation reported.

Interspersed between parades honoring the Brady-era Patriots victories came those celebrating other Boston world championships. In 2004, the Boston Red Sox captured their first World Series win in 96 years. They followed that up with wins in 2007 and 2013. The 2013 parade was especially sweet for Boston fans, as they rallied behind the cry of #BostonStrong, in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing in April of that year.

