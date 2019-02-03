Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show Artists Lineup: Who Is Performing?

Tonight is the 2019 Super Bowl and with that, comes the world famous Halftime Show. This year’s headlining performer is Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5. With Levine, his band members Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar will all take the field, along with a couple special guests. Upon accepting the gig, Maroon 5 was hit with major backlash and social media was in a frenzy. A petition was even put up online, pleading with Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl, in support of Colin Kaepernick. Currently, former NFL player Kaepernick is in a legal battle against the NFL.

In 2016, Kaepernick made the decision to kneel before games during the National Anthem, in protest against police brutality. Others began to follow suit. Come 2017, Kaepernick was not picked up by any NFL teams. Because of this, some have declined offers from the NFL to play the Super Bowl. But, Maroon 5 has made the decision to take on the opportunity.

On Entertainment Tonight, lead singer Adam Levine made it clear that he put a lot of thought into the gig before accepting. He also said that the Halftime Show will have a major hip-hop presence and will honor those who felt their voices have not been heard. Along with the NFL and a couple others, including other performers, Maroon 5 has donated $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, ahead of the big performance. According to Entertainment Weekly, after making the donation, Maroon 5 released the statement, “Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time. We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

So, who are the artists joining Maroon 5 in this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Read on below for the rundown.

Travis Scott and Big Boi’s Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show

Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show Rumors

The two artists reported as part of the show with Maroon 5 are rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. Scott participated in the charity donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters as well. According to Entertainment Weekly , Scott released this statement about being involved with the donation, “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”