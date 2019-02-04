Who Should Win the 2019 Super Bowl MVP Award? (VOTE)

The 2019 Super Bowl didn’t quite play out as planned, considering it was tied at 3-3 through the first three quarters of action. Fortunately, a diving grab by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski off a great throw from Tom Brady set up the first touchdown of the game. But that happened in the fourth quarter, so the game proved to be the furthest thing imaginable from the high-scoring matchup many anticipated.

Sony Michel went on to punch in the first touchdown to grab a 10-3 lead, and the low-scoring matchup created an interesting situation for the MVP award. While a few players could be deserving of it, we’re going to take a look at some of the top names to consider. When the game wrapped up, players on both sides of the ball had an argument to take the award home.

Of the many names to consider, it’s hard to overlook the performances by Patriots wideout Julian Edelman and also Michel. They’re almost certainly the two favorites at this point, but the New England defense impressed in a big way throughout.

Impressive Performances From Julian Edelman, Sony Michel

The play of Edelman was crucial to the outcome of the eventual 13-3 win, as he was one of the few players in this game to top the 100-yard mark. The talented wideout wrapped up the night by hauling in 10-of-12 targets for 141 yards and through much of the game proved to be the only offensive player capable of getting much going.

As for Michel, he capped off the night with what wound up being the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. His play also helped seal the win as it drove the Patriots down the field for a late field goal to make it a two-score game. Michel wrapped up the night with 94 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown.

There’s a lot to consider for the MVP award, especially since the Patriots defense held a great Rams offense to just three points. With that said, let’s hear who you believe will take the trophy home after New England’s Super Bowl victory.

