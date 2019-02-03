New England Patriots’ Cheerleaders Roster for Superbowl LIII 2019 [Instagram Photos]

Tonight the New England Patriots play against the Los Angeles Rams for the title of Superbowl LIII Champion. To help support the Patriots as they work toward another Superbowl win, the 2018 Patriots Cheerleading Squad will be in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to the Patriots.com cheer roster, these are the beautiful and accomplished women cheering for the New England Patriots in Superbowl LIII:

Adrena Santorsola

She is currently a student at Dean College, expected to graduate in 2019.

Alena Nagy

This is her first year on the team, and her mom was her dance teacher growing up.

Alex Brandy

Outside of being a professional cheerleader, Alex is a personal trainer and nutrition specialist.

Alicia Capone

This is her first year as a Patriots Cheerleader, and she is also a physical therapist (she received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2016).

Alyssa Crane

Alyssa graduated from the University of New Hampshire and has been on the team for three years.

Andrea Cadigan

According to Andrea’s Instagram bio, she is captain of the Patriots’ cheer team, and is also a model and magazine co-editor.

Ashlee Bourque

Ashlee is a Senior Program Director of arts and humanities who isn’t afraid of heights and has a “pretty good” baseball swing.

Brooke Attanasio

Brooke is a dance instructor and won the World Show Dance Championships in Germany.

Caitrin Bellavance

Caitrin went to the University of North Carolina and has been told she looks like Jennifer Lawrence.

Courtney Krauss

Though this is her first year cheering for the Patriots, she revealed in an Instagram caption that she has had a “24-year cheerleading career” (but cheering in the NFL was always the ultimate goal).

Courtney Lamont

Courtney is currently a graduate student getting her Masters in Special Education

Isabella Tropeano

She is currently a student at Boston College and is an only child.

Jamie Ramirez

Jamie says she would most like to relive her college graduation day; she graduated from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor Degree in Social Work.

Jenna Cloutier

Aside from cheering for the Patriots, she is an electrical engineer.

Jennifer Azarian

Jennifer is an associate buyer and has been on the Patriots cheer squad for 3 years.

Jonét Nichelle

Jonet is a rookie on the team, and she got her Bachelor degree in Human Sciences.

Julia Rossi

Julia has her associates degree and is a dental hygienist.

Kayla Brunson

Kayla has been on the team for four years and went to the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Kelsey Cornwell

Kelsey is from Indiana and says the most courageous thing she’s ever done was move across the country by herself.

Kelsey Zimmerer

Kelsey got her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northeastern University and studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Kendall Pope

This is Kendall’s first year on the team, and she is also a social media marketer and content creator.

Lauren Daniska

She is a rookie cheerleader from Syracuse University, with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Exercise Science.

Leanne Santorsola

She is also the Dean College Pom Team Coach (she attended Dean College).

Melinda Carraher

Melinda is a cosmetology student and says if she could go back in time, she would go back to freshman year of college so she could do it all over again.

Melissa DeChello

Melissa is from Hamden, Connecticut and graduated from Northeastern University. She says her favorite teacher was her high school Theater Director.

Morgan Dzicek

She attended the Berklee College of Music and is a singer and violinist. Morgan is also a cancer survivor.

Nicole Manelas

According to her Instagram, this is Nicole’s last season cheering for the Patriots.

Nicolette Peloquin

Nicolette was Miss Rhode Island in 2017 and is currently a graduate student at Salve Regina University.

Sarah Masry

Sarah has been on the team for 2 years and graduated from Dean College.

Talia Laurito

Talia is currently studying to become a health and life coach and majored in dance at Rhode Island College.

Vanessa Fattizzo

Vanessa is a rookie on the team and says she’d want Ariana Grande or Penelope Cruz to play her in a movie.

Victoria McAleer

Victoria is a student and she competed at the NDA Nationals with the UMass Dance Team.