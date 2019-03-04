Andrew Bogut’s Stats With Sydney Kings Show Potential Impact With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are adding depth behind center DeMarcus Cousins for their NBA Championship push. And it will come in the signing of former NBA big man and current Sydney Kings standout Andrew Bogut. The 34-year-old was named MVP of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) and has the potential to make a solid impact for the Warriors.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news, citing that the deal will be signed after Bogut receives a letter of clearance from the Kings.

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The clearing process is expected to take about 48 hours, sources said.

Bogut drew interest from multiple teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, per Haynes. He opted to return to Golden State, though and will look to build off a successful campaign in the NBL.

Andrew Bogut’s Stats With Sydney Kings in 2018-19

Bogut played in 30 games for the Kings, averaging 29.7 minutes per game and posting strong marks of 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. He shot 56.0 percent from the field and obviously impressed en route to taking home the league’s MVP award. His numbers placed him on the NBA radar again almost immediately near the end of the team’s current season.

The Kings fell to Melbourne United in the 2019 NBL Playoffs, and in the two games played Bogut totaled more than 31 minutes in each. In the first, he scored seven points with seven rebounds and three blocks on 50 percent shooting. His numbers increased in game No. 2, which came on Sunday, March 3. In that game, he racked up 10 points with 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and shot 63.0 percent from the field.

Andrew Bogut’s Impact on Warriors & NBA Stats

Bogut was last in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he played 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. He saw little court time, averaging just 9.4 minutes per game, which was a common theme over roughly the final two seasons. But even prior to that, when seeing playing time with other teams, his impact was primarily felt as a rebounder and on the defensive end.

The 7-foot center played four seasons with the Warriors from 2012-13 to 2015-16 and averaged 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. By far Bogut’s best season with the team came in 2013-14 when he posted marks of 7.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field. He also logged 26.4 minutes per game, the most since the 2011-12 season.

Bogut will likely step in as the backup center behind Cousins and could eat into the minutes of Kevon Looney, who’s had a solid all-around season. Looney has averaged 6.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while seeing 19.9 minutes per game, numbers which are increased due to an expanded role before Cousins’ return from injury.

The arrival of Bogut will almost certainly impact the minutes of other big men such as Jonas Jerebko and Jordan Bell as well.

