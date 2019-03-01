Lakers Buyout News & Rumors: Latest on Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan

The rumblings around the Los Angeles Lakers and the potential to add another player or two from the buyout market have lingered in recent weeks. And with the team battling for a spot in the NBA playoffs, the talks of signing a player who was bought out have only ramped up. When the clock strikes midnight and the calendar turns to March 2, though, things get interesting.

The way the buyout market works is that players who are released on March 1 or before are able to be on any playoff roster as long as they are signed before the regular season wraps up. On the other hand, any player released after March 1 cannot be added to a playoff roster for a team.

So from the above situation, Carmelo Anthony can be added by the Lakers at any point before the end of the regular season, since he was already bought out. The same can’t be said for New York Knicks center DeAndre Jordan, who’s still under contract at this point. These are the two main targets who have been linked to Los Angeles, and we’re going to take a look at the latest on both players.

Latest on DeAndre Jordan and Lakers

The Lakers’ interest in Jordan has been at the forefront since his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Knicks. Unfortunately, there appears to be some bad news on that front, as Magic Johnson and company may not have a chance at the veteran big man.

As Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported, the Knicks have “no intention” of buying Jordan out of his deal.

The Lakers wouldn’t mind adding another big man, according to people not authorized to speak publicly. But one player the Lakers can forget about is Knicks center DeAndre Jordan, because New York has no intention of buying him out, according to one person.

We’ll know if this stands true at 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, but from the sound of it, the Lakers may need to shift their attention to another target. And in turn, Anthony becomes a name to monitor.

Lakers and Potential Carmelo Anthony Signing

Some Lakers fans have expected the signing of Anthony to get done. But even if it does happen, it won’t need to pan out immediately. The Lakers can wait until the final day of the regular season if they choose to, assuming the veteran forward remains a free agent. Much of this decision could come down to the team’s playoff outlook, but it seems Anthony has a supporter in the Los Angeles locker room.

As Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson previously reported, LeBron James and his camp want Anthony to end up with the Lakers. But the team? They may not feel the same way. Per Robinson:

“LeBron’s camp is insisting on the front office signing Melo,” a league source with knowledge of the Lakers told me via text message this afternoon. “But the team wants to go in a different direction.”

This will be a big talking point, especially if it’s revealed that James is making any type of push to get his close friend on the roster. Stay tuned, because clarity on this situation could come Friday night.

