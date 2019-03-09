Lakers News: Anthony Davis Trade Leaks Didn’t Come From Pelicans Says Source

Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans struck out at the NBA’s trade deadline last month?

Per league sources, below was what the Pelicans wanted in the trade:

✅2019 and 2021 2nd round picks Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CM1guHqw28 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

The Lakers declined.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported recently that the New Orleans Pelicans are rumored to have deliberately sabotaged the Lakers’ chemistry through Anthony Davis trade negotiations.

Per NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman:

Lakers president Magic Johnson said the Pelicans didn’t act in good faith during trade talks. Lakers owner Jeannie Buss called it “fake news” Los Angeles offered its entire roster despite nine players – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley – reportedly being offered in various proposals.

From Shams:

Throughout the two-week saga stemming from Davis’ trade request, the Pelicans became frustrated about how public the Lakers-initiated discussions had become. “We get off the phone with (the Lakers), and a minute later, offers are out there,” one Pelicans source with direct knowledge of discussions told The Athletic.”

What do we make from all of this?

“The leaks on the offers did not come from the Pels,” a source directly tied to the New Orleans Pelicans front office told me on Friday via text message.

“The story that Shams put out was true as far as the info I got.”

Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers could still happen.

Speaking with a league source with direct ties to the New Orleans Pelicans front office yesterday afternoon, I’m told that the New Orleans Pelicans are still interested in a Lakers offer.

Per a Pelicans source who spoke on the condition of anonymity via text message:

“Internally, Pels are still interested in Lakers offer. But would love for Lonzo [Ball] to be a part of it. They feel he could thrive alongside [Jrue] Holiday. Fine with Kuzma/Ingram and think they could win with that roster next year.”

The Lakers and the Pelicans struck out at the NBA trading deadline on February 7th.

“Anthony Davis is not getting traded this season,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast prior to the NBA trading deadline and he was right.

“There’s no reason for New Orleans to trade him. Why in the world would you, you know? He’s now a free agent this summer coming up, you’re going to try your best to make the playoffs and they’re going to be trying to make a move at the deadline that could make them better and make Anthony want to stay.”

The Denver Nuggets I’m told also reached out to the Pelicans before the NBA trading deadline and offered a solid package including Michael Porter Jr. for Anthony Davis, the superstar who is looking to find a way out.

We can assume that the Pelicans elected to decline the trade as they have proved (with their discussions with the Lakers) that they are looking for a ton in return. Don’t get it wrong, a package of Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and multiple first round picks is quite hefty.

But, the Pelicans were looking more for early 1st round picks instead of late ones which is what Denver was offering.

That’s given how great of a season they are currently having and will most likely be having for the foreseeable future.

The New York Knicks also approached the Pelicans about Davis in a deal without including Kristaps Porzingis prior to Porzingis being shipped to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics are also a team that could still get Davis, this off season, I was told this week.

“Celtics have to include Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart,” a source who is in direct contact with the New Orleans Pelicans front office told me via text message.

“Obviously, the next GM will have the most say in that.”

Once Kyrie Irving opts out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, the Celtics will officially be allowed to execute a trade for Davis

Davis has been the intrigue of Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge for years.

“Now Anthony Davis, Danny Ainge’s been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And we have to remember Danny has four-1st round draft picks coming up. He has players that can’t even get into the line up. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Tony Rozier can probably take his spot.”