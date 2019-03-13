Baker Mayfield Posts Instagram Photo With Odell Beckham & Jarvis Landry

Baker Mayfield is ready to have another Pro Bowl wide receiver to throw to in 2019. Mayfield wasted no time welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland after news of the trade broke. The Browns quarterback posted an Instagram photo with Beckham and Jarvis Landry after the deal was announced. The photo was without a caption and had an emoji featuring a zipper over the mouth.

The trade reunites former LSU teammates in Landry and Beckham. Mayfield also posted a photo of himself with Beckham on Twitter along with the word “movement.”

Landry also welcomed Beckham to Cleveland, and it looks like he had quick access to photoshop. Landry posted an illustration of Beckham in a Browns jersey with #DAWGSGOTTAEAT.

Baker Mayfield Wants to Build Timing With His Browns Teammates in 2019

Earlier this offseason, Mayfield noted he wanted to build on his timing with teammates heading into the 2019 season. Mayfield will now have an explosive playmaker as the Browns WR1.

“The sooner we can build that timing, later on you don’t have to worry about it,” Mayfield told the Browns website back in February. “All the details, were fine-tuned out. It took until about September for us to get timing last year when I was actually getting reps with them,” Mayfield said. “So I’m looking forward to doing that early.”

The Browns Were Beckham’s “Preferred Destination”

All indications are Beckham wanted to play with Landry once again. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Browns were Beckham’s “preferred destination.”

“Part of the reason the OBJ to #Browns deal came together fairly quickly the last 24 hours, Beckham Jr.’s preferred destination was playing again with longtime friend Jarvis Landry. #Giants had been working the phones on Beckham Jr. hard since free agency opened,” Robinson tweeted.