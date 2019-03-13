Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

Two strong teams clash when Liverpool visit Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday. These two teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in England and a draw with goals here would be enough for Liverpool reach the quarterfinals.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2
Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00 PM ET
Allianz Arena
Coverage: UniMas
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup
GK Neuer
DF Rafinha
DF Sule
DF Hummels
DF Alaba
MF Thiago
MF Martinez
MF Gnabry
MF James
MF Ribery
FW Lewandowski
Liverpool Starting Lineup
GK Alisson
DF Alexander-Arnold
DF Matip
DF van Dijk
DF Robertson
MF Wijnaldum
MF Fabinho
MF Henderson
FW Salah
FW Firmino
FW Mane
Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Betting Line & Prediction
*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by BetOnline
- Bayern Munich (+123, -1/4 at -113) vs. Liverpool (+230, +1/4 at -103)
- Draw: +235
- Over/Under: 2.5
Both teams come into this game full of confidence, as they’re involved in title races in their respective leagues. Bayern Munich is dealing with injuries and suspensions while Liverpool will get a boost with the return of key defender Virgil van Dijk.
Bayern Munich is in great form, especially on offense. Now in first place in the Bundesliga, the Germans have scored 11 goals in their last two games to put an inconsistent start to their domestic season behind. This team has been dominant because of a solid midfield and star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is finally looking like his old self.
This is Liverpool’s biggest game of the season, as they could be headed for a trophy-less campaign with Manchester City already ahead of them in the Premier League. The Reds have just two wins in their last five games and they failed to score a goal in three of them, which is concerning ahead of this tough road clash.
This will be a hard-fought game that will likely be decided by a goal so I’m looking for a low-scoring affair here, with the manager willing to take the most risks ending up leading their team to the quarterfinals.
Pick: Under 2.5
READ NEXT: FC Barcelona vs. Lyon Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction