Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

Two strong teams clash when Liverpool visit Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday. These two teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in England and a draw with goals here would be enough for Liverpool reach the quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Allianz Arena

Coverage: UniMas

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup

GK Neuer

DF Rafinha

DF Sule

DF Hummels

DF Alaba

MF Thiago

MF Martinez

MF Gnabry

MF James

MF Ribery

FW Lewandowski

Liverpool Starting Lineup

GK Alisson

DF Alexander-Arnold

DF Matip

DF van Dijk

DF Robertson

MF Wijnaldum

MF Fabinho

MF Henderson

FW Salah

FW Firmino

FW Mane

Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Betting Line & Prediction

*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by BetOnline

Bayern Munich (+123, -1/4 at -113) vs. Liverpool (+230, +1/4 at -103)

Draw: +235

Over/Under: 2.5

Both teams come into this game full of confidence, as they’re involved in title races in their respective leagues. Bayern Munich is dealing with injuries and suspensions while Liverpool will get a boost with the return of key defender Virgil van Dijk.

Bayern Munich is in great form, especially on offense. Now in first place in the Bundesliga, the Germans have scored 11 goals in their last two games to put an inconsistent start to their domestic season behind. This team has been dominant because of a solid midfield and star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is finally looking like his old self.

This is Liverpool’s biggest game of the season, as they could be headed for a trophy-less campaign with Manchester City already ahead of them in the Premier League. The Reds have just two wins in their last five games and they failed to score a goal in three of them, which is concerning ahead of this tough road clash.

This will be a hard-fought game that will likely be decided by a goal so I’m looking for a low-scoring affair here, with the manager willing to take the most risks ending up leading their team to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Under 2.5

