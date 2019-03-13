FC Barcelona vs. Lyon Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

FC Barcelona vs. Lyon Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

  • 422 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona

Getty Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 23, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

FC Barcelona and Lyon battle for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal spot in their Round of 16 second leg contest on Wednesday.

The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in France and since Barça didn’t score an away goal, they enter this game in a dangerous situation because a Lyon goal would force them to score at least two goals to avoid elimination.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Camp Nou

Coverage: UniMas

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup

GK ter Stegen

DF Roberto
DF Piqué
DF Umtiti
DF Alba

MF Rakitic
MF Busquets
MF Arthur

FW Coutinho
FW Messi
FW Suárez

Lyon Starting Lineup

GK Lopes

DF Dubois
DF Denayer
DF Marcelo
DF Mendy

MF Tousart
MF Ndombele
MF Cornet
MF Fekir
MF Aouar

FW Depay

FC Barcelona vs. Lyon Betting Line & Prediction

*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by BetOnline

  • FC Barcelona (-476, -2 at -107) vs. Lyon (+1050, +2 at -109)
  • Draw: +620
  • Over/Under: 3.5

Barça has been the best team in Europe this season but they’re vulnerable to upsets. This team is loaded on offense but many times they have to dig in and come back, like in last weekend’s game against Rayo Vallecano and the Copa del Rey quarterfinals games against Sevilla.

FC Barcelona has to avoid going down early, they have to show composure and not risk too much because Lyon can hurt them with their speed on the counter.

Lyon’s game plan will be based on their counterattack, Nabil Fekir will return from suspension for Lyon and they can wreak havoc with their solid midfield. Fekir, Memphis Depay, Tanguy Ndombele and Houssem Aouar are all threats and if they have a good day FC Barcelona will be in trouble.

I see Lyon sitting back defensively, hoping to strike on the counter or a set piece to have a chance. FC Barcelona usually starts slow but the magic of Lionel Messi, a better overall roster and playing at home can help them shine through in the second half. In the end, Barça finds a way to overcome this tough Lyon squad but it will be a close game.

Pick: Lyon +2

READ NEXT: Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

  • Published
Read More
, , , , ,