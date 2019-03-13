FC Barcelona vs. Lyon Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

FC Barcelona and Lyon battle for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal spot in their Round of 16 second leg contest on Wednesday.
The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in France and since Barça didn’t score an away goal, they enter this game in a dangerous situation because a Lyon goal would force them to score at least two goals to avoid elimination.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2
Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00 PM ET
Camp Nou
Coverage: UniMas
FC Barcelona Starting Lineup
GK ter Stegen
DF Roberto
DF Piqué
DF Umtiti
DF Alba
MF Rakitic
MF Busquets
MF Arthur
FW Coutinho
FW Messi
FW Suárez
Lyon Starting Lineup
GK Lopes
DF Dubois
DF Denayer
DF Marcelo
DF Mendy
MF Tousart
MF Ndombele
MF Cornet
MF Fekir
MF Aouar
FW Depay
FC Barcelona vs. Lyon Betting Line & Prediction
*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by BetOnline
- FC Barcelona (-476, -2 at -107) vs. Lyon (+1050, +2 at -109)
- Draw: +620
- Over/Under: 3.5
Barça has been the best team in Europe this season but they’re vulnerable to upsets. This team is loaded on offense but many times they have to dig in and come back, like in last weekend’s game against Rayo Vallecano and the Copa del Rey quarterfinals games against Sevilla.
FC Barcelona has to avoid going down early, they have to show composure and not risk too much because Lyon can hurt them with their speed on the counter.
Lyon’s game plan will be based on their counterattack, Nabil Fekir will return from suspension for Lyon and they can wreak havoc with their solid midfield. Fekir, Memphis Depay, Tanguy Ndombele and Houssem Aouar are all threats and if they have a good day FC Barcelona will be in trouble.
I see Lyon sitting back defensively, hoping to strike on the counter or a set piece to have a chance. FC Barcelona usually starts slow but the magic of Lionel Messi, a better overall roster and playing at home can help them shine through in the second half. In the end, Barça finds a way to overcome this tough Lyon squad but it will be a close game.
Pick: Lyon +2
