Tomáš Berdych vs Feliciano López: Indian Wells Match Prediction & Odds

Heading into day two of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, more big names make their tournament debuts. Headlining tomorrow’s slate of matches is the pairing of Tomáš Berdych and Feliciano López. López and Berdych have met 14 times across their careers with López holding a lead of eight games to six over Berdych.

Tomáš Berdych vs Feliciano López Betting Odds

(Betting line courtesy of Bovada)

Spread – Berdych -4 (-110)

Moneyline – Berdych (-650), Lopez (+450)

Total – 22 Games

Tomáš Berdych vs Feliciano López Match Prediction

Although slowed by back injuries and forced to miss the hard court season in 2018, Tomáš Berdych fully healthy is one of tennis’ most dangerous players. Towering over most other players at 6’5″ with surprising athleticism, Berdych possesses natural gifts that most of his competition simply doesn’t have. With heavy and powerful serves and adept at making plays to either hand, Berdych is great at dictating the pace of a match and has the skillset to dominate from the baseline.

Feliciano López isn’t the physical specimen that Berdych is, but the former #12 ranked player in the world has an extremely crafty game and loves to take players out of their comfort zone. Relying more on a serve and volley game compared to Berdych’s powerful baseline shots, López presents a unique matchup despite being an enormous underdog. With a game that is hand tailored to take Berdych out of his element, Lopez has proven time and time again he has an answer for one of tennis’ toughest draws.

🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉 Join us in wishing a Happy 37th Birthday to 🇪🇸 @feliciano_lopez! 🔥🎥: 2006 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rasmjH68n9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 20, 2018

Berdych made waves in his return from injury with a finals appearance at the Qatar Open and a semi-final showing at Open Sud de France but hasn’t made it past the round of 16 in any of his other appearances in 2019. However, Berdych has had a much easier go at things compared to López who has only played in three events, reaching the round of 16 in only one.

Although Berdych is the more imposing physical player who happens to be playing in better form, López has proven to have a recipe to beat Berdych that works. Especially when you consider that López is a +450 underdog and Berdych was forced to miss the 2018 hard court season to back problems, López becomes a much more intriguing value bet.

Pick: Feliciano López (+450)

Other Notable Day 2 Indian Wells Matches

Andreas Seppi vs Peter Gojowczyk

Former world #18 ranked player Andreas Seppi makes his Indian Wells debut against the current #85 player in the world.

Tennys Sandgren vs Adrian Mannarino

Despite his relatively low ranking, Tennys Sandgren is known among tennis fans for his controversial Twitter remarks that were unearthed in 2018. At the time, Sandgren was arguably playing his best tennis to date with a deep run in 2018’s Australian Open.

Dan Evans vs Stan Wawrinka

Former third-ranked player in the world Stan Wawrinka also makes his Indian Wells Masters debut Friday against Dan Evans.