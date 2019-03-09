Billy Horschel’s Wife, Brittany Horschel, Approaches 3 Years of Sobriety

Billy Horschel’s wife, Brittany Horschel, announced on May 22, 2017, that she is an alcoholic. The news came after Billy won the AT&T Byron Nelson. Brittany has now been sober since May 21, 2016 and is approaching the three-year mark of her sobriety. Brittany has used her platform to encourage others through social media and her own blog that may have a similar struggle.

“One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically,” Brittany posted on Twitter in 2017. “I will keep this simple, ‘I am an alcoholic.’ I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and my marriage. However, the last year has not come without its extreme struggles as Billy alluded to yesterday. I spent the end of May through July last year down in a treatment center in South Florida receiving the life tools that help me win against my disease every day.”

Brittany’s website and social media handles is “The Sober Modern Mom” and she uses her online presence to provide fans an inside look at the daily battle. The couple opened up about the challenges they have faced in an interview with Golf Digest.

“It was a tough road for us,” Billy told Golf Digest. “Looking back now, I don’t think I realized my wife was an alcoholic. But over time you could tell she couldn’t control her drinking. Other people would be having drinks with dinner or whatever, but she didn’t know when to say “No more,” because she didn’t want to stop and feel bad.”

Billy & Brittany Have 2 Kids: Skylar & Colbie

The couple are proud parents to two daughters: Skylar and Colbie. Billy left practice early for the 2017 RBC Heritage to be there for Colbie’s birth. Brittany speaks proudly of their two kids in addition to her struggles on her website bio.

First off, yes, I AM an alcoholic, sober since May 21, 2016. I am a mother of two daughters; Skylar Lillian: born September 16, 2014 and Colbie Rae: born April 12, 2017. I am married to Billy Horschel, a wonderful husband and father who also happens to play golf on an insanely good level. Years ago, I got lost in the fog of addiction and depression. Finding sobriety, this enlightening way of life, has made me happier than I ever thought I could be. I had so many wine and vodka filled nights, watching TV shows, wishing I was like some random character on TV, wishing I could be brave, funny, artistic, poised, HAPPY, etc. And now, I’m doing it! I’m living honestly and freely and I want to share it all.

The Couple Met at a Junior Golf Tournament in 2004

According to The New York Times, Billy and Brittany met at a junior golf tournament in Miami in 2004. Brittany would later have three operations on her wrist which ended her golf career and ramped up her dependency on alcohol.

“There’s definitely this perception about traveling the tour, and some of that is just the world we live in,” Brittany explained to Golf Digest. “There’s this great pressure to be perfect—the perfect wife with the perfect family and the perfect house. Billy had won all this money by winning the FedExCup, and yet I never felt more inadequate. I started to lose myself into a bad depression, and that led to a lot of drinking. It was a really scary time, and all the while everyone thinks your life is a party. It was just a lot of hiding.”

As Brittany approaches the three-year mark, her vulnerability has given fans an inside look at all that the couple has overcome and provided encouragement to others who may battle addiction.