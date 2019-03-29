Bol Bol, Michael Avenatti, & Deandre Ayton: What’s the Link?

Bol Bol is a basketball player for the Oregon Ducks who was recently pulled into the drama of Michael Avenatti’s indictment, along with Deandre Ayton, who plays for the Phoenix Suns. Avenatti was arrested on March 25 and accused of trying to extort Nike for millions of dollars by threatening to damage the image of the company. He was charged with four counts of extortion and conspiracy, to which he has claimed his complete innocence.

Following his arrest and subsequent release on bail, Avenatti took to Twitter to tell his side of the story. He tweeted, “I will fully cooperate with the NCAA to my maximum ability. Names, dates, amounts, texts, emails, bogus invoices, bank records, wire payments, cash payments, etc. – ALL OF IT. Let’s talk about the truth and facts of what really happened and let the chips fall where they may.”

He continued in a subsequent tweet that Bol Bol had received money from Nike, writing, “Bol Bol and his handlers also received large sums from Nike.”

Avenatti’s Twitter account has since been made private. As for Bol Bol, he has not made a public statement on the claim by Avenatti, but his coach, Dana Altman, said he had “no reason” to believe the allegations against Bol Bol were true.

In a statement, a spokesman for UO said,

“We are unaware of any evidence that would support these allegations. Diligent inquiry last summer into the amateur status of our student-athletes revealed no indication of improper payments made to any student-athletes or their families.”

Deandre Ayton, who was also accused of being involved in the scheme with Nike, has maintained that he doesn’t know anything about what Avenatti has claimed. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns. In a statement at a press conference on Wednesday, Ayton said,

“I’m not really addressing that right now. I do not know anything about that, but the thing is for me to just focusing on finishing this season strong and just really polishing my rookie season and entering my first summer of the NBA.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Timeline of Michael Avenatti’s Tweets About Bol Bol & Deandre Ayton

Though Avenatti has since made his account private, here is a list of some of the tweets he posted from the time he was arrested to March 28, where he mentions Bol Bol and Deandre Ayton.

March 26: “Contrary to Nike’s claims yesterday, they have NOT been cooperating with investigators for over a year. Unless you count lying in response to subpoenas and withholding documents as ‘cooperating.’ They are trying to divert attention from their own crimes.”

March 26: “Ask DeAndre Ayton and Nike about the cash payments to his mother and others… Bol Bol and his handlers also received large sums from Nike. The receipts are clear as day.”

March 26: “A lot of people at Nike will have to account for their criminal conduct, starting with Carlton DeBose & moving higher up. The diversion charade they orchestrated against me will be exposed.”

The tweet below contained photos of documents that Avenatti claimed were indicative of the allegations he was leveling against Nike:

March 27: “These, among other documents, are now in the hands of prosecutors. These particular examples relate to $10k in cash funneled from Nike to Deandre Ayton’s mother. Nike had cash hand delivered to avoid discovery by law enforcement and the NCAA.”

March 28: “There is no doubt that Nike’s bag drop to D. Ayton’s mother was completed as directed by Nike executives. If my claims are bogus, why will Nike not come out and deny them? And if they are correct, why won’t they come clean with the NCAA/the public now as to ALL of the payments?”