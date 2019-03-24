Brandon Adams Dead: Georgia Tech Confirms Death, Cause Unclear

Brandon Adams, a promising defensive lineman for Georgia Tech, has died, the university confirmed in a statement.

Adams, who was only 21-years-old, was projected to be a standout for the team this year. Less than 24 hours before his death was announced, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had declared Brandon Adams, a defensive tackle, the “player to watch this spring.”

The newspaper wrote, “At 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, Adams was a force in the interior, often requiring double-teams to keep him from pushing centers into the pocket.”

Georgia Tech rising senior DT Brandon Adams has suddenly passed away. There is no additional info as to what happened. Adams recorded 41 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and 2 forced fumbles in his time at GT.

“Georgia Tech mourns the loss of student-athlete Brandon Adams, who died on March 23 in Atlanta. He was 21,” the university wrote. What was the cause of death? How did Brandon Adams die? That’s not yet clear.

“All of us here at Georgia Tech send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandon Adams,” said Georgia Tech President G. P. “Bud” Peterson in the statement released by Georgia Tech. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The school says that Adams “played in 33 games over three seasons as a Yellow Jacket from 2016-18. He recorded 41 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as an interior defensive lineman. He was coming off a career year in 2018, when he amassed 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 13 games (all career highs).”

Brandon Adams Was a Rising Senior Football Student-Athlete

Brandon Adams had a promising life ahead of himself, both on and off the football field. “Adams was a business administration major and rising senior football student-athlete. Off the field, he spent the summer of 2018 interning for the world-renowned Georgia Tech Research Institute,” the school’s statement continued.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family,” said Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics, said in the statement released. “As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon’s family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Adams Is Survived By His Parents & Sister

Brandon Adams is a player to watch this spring for Georgia Tech. Thanks to Anree Saint-Amour for helping explain why. @anreesaintamour https://t.co/I9dM8KEES5 — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) March 22, 2019

Brandon Adams was born on Dec. 22, 1997. According to Georgia Tech, Brandon Alonzo Adams “is survived by his mother, Lisa Greer, stepfather, Reginald Woods, and sister, Rian. Memorial information is not available at this time.”

He graduated from Brentwood Academy, where, according to Georgia Tech, he was “a three-sport star.”

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech football head coach, in the statement. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”