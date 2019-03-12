Browns Free Agency: Cleveland Reportedly Re-Signs Breshad Perriman

After GM John Dorsey made it clear that he would like to see the former Ravens first round pick back for the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the two sides were able to come to an agreement.

Breshad Perriman back to Browns on a one-year $4 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

Breshad Perriman Contract & Cleveland Browns WR Depth Chart

While Perriman isn’t a starter for the Browns, he does offer them a dangerous downfield threat capable of stretching the field. Brought back on a one-year deal worth $4 million, Perriman is essentially betting on himself to drastically improve and hit the open market again next season. A former first-round pick, Perriman’s talent level has never been in question and he possesses nearly unmatched speed even by NFL standards. The deal is team friendly as well with the Browns able to cut ties should the mercurial talent fail to develop any further.

The Browns have Jarvis Landry is of the best route-runners in the game with the ability to play either outside or in the slot while Antonio Callaway has flashed similar potential in his rookie season. Perriman’s straight-line speed helps to unlock dangerous three-wide-receiver sets that force the defense into having to pick their poison. Though he doesn’t see as many balls as Landry or Callaway, his mere presence is helpful in giving them space to work.

Revenge, thy name is Breshad Perriman 📹: @NFL pic.twitter.com/WpCs2sBCPA — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) December 30, 2018

After struggling with drop issues his first two seasons in Baltimore, the former first-round pick found himself a new home in Cleveland and seems to be adjusting to the offense well. Posting a catch percentage above 50% for the first time in his career, Perriman looks poised to grow into a bigger role for the Browns as the season goes along and ideally should help to round out an extremely dangerous passing attack.

Other Cleveland Browns NFL Free Agency Signings

The Browns made waves the second day of the unofficial NFL free agency period and added defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the tune of 3-years, $39 million. Richardson is a proven space eater inside who has played the majority of his career for the Jets. After brief sabbaticals in Seattle and Minnesota last season, Richardson now finds himself a new home in Cleveland.

Richardson should make a major impact on the development and production of the talented Myles Garrett. With Richardson requiring double teams on most plays, Garrett should see an increased number of opportunities to take a tackle one on one where he can thrive. The Browns are a young and talented unit despite their lackluster performance in years past. Expect a veteran interior line presence like Richardson to make a major impact as the Browns attempt to gear up for a playoff run.