Chuma Okeke Torn ACL: Latest Auburn Roster Update vs. Kentucky

Per a report from Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Auburn forward Chuma Okeke tore his ACL in Friday night’s Sweet 16 win over North Carolina.

Goodman tweeted: “From Auburn: Chuma Okeke has a torn left ACL and will miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament. He is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday by Dr. James Andrews. He will remain with the team in Kansas City.”

Okeke collapsed to the ground after going up for a rebound late in the second half. The crowd went silent as he writhed on the floor in pain.

Amazing sportsmanship from UNC's players to greet Chuma Okeke as he made his way off the court pic.twitter.com/cAMeBjZsAK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2019

He led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He also notched a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds. The No. 5 seeded Tigers led by 13 at the time, and pulled away for a 97-80 victory. He walked off the court with the assistance of medical personnel.

Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl stated at the time that Okeke will not return to the Sweet 16 matchup, as he suffered a “severe knee injury.”

Jared Harper said to Erdahl afterward that the team was motivated to win for Okeke. Pearl teared up in the ensuing interview, saying that he was going to hug his forward in the locker room. He acknowledged that he feels Okeke is seriously hurt.

@AuburnMBB defeats @UNC_Basketball 97-80 to advance to the #Elite8 Jared Harper and Coach Bruce Pearl speak with @jamieerdahl about the team’s victory pic.twitter.com/b9RCmCLHyS — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 30, 2019

He is expected to be replaced in aggregate. The interior presence will be 6-foot-11 center Austin Wiley, who averages 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds a game. Horace Spencer is another option, as he’s grabbed 4.4 boards a game as well with his 6-foot-8 frame.

Neither will replace Okeke’s game on offense. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder has moonlighted at center, averaging 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while out of position.

He’s a versatile slasher with a wide frame, while also presenting 3-point touch (38 percent) and defensive acumen (1.2 block and 1.8 steals per contest). This level of production has led some to believe he’s a potential NBA Draft pick this summer.

Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype features him at No. 37 overall on his aggregate mock draft.

NBA Draft Net sends Okeke to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 27 pick. He’s listed as a small/power forward hybrid and would pair well with the recently-acquired Jarrett Allen.

NBA Scouting Live projects him as a second-rounder in its scouting report.

Chuma Okeke is an athletic, combination forward that has a variety of skills that could prove to be useful to a team at the next level. He can shoot and score the basketball, and he can also finish plays above the rim. Right now, he may be a second round prospect for the upcoming draft.

He has not declared one way or the other about leaving early for the NBA.