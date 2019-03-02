D.K. Metcalf NFL Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & Stock

D.K. Metcalf is an absolute physical specimen. The Ole Miss wide receiver has made a name for himself during the NFL Scouting Combine for his measurables, which Raiders coach Jon Gruden compared to “Jim Brown.” Grier has come a long way in his career. Some outlets have even reported that he has just 1.6 percent body fat.

The physique has translated to solid numbers on the playing field. His last 2 seasons in Oxford saw him snag 65 balls for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns. Alongside fellow Rebels A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder spearheaded a passing attack that eclipsed 4,000 yards.

He didn’t have to travel far to attend Ole Miss. He went to high school at nearby Oxford High, where he was a 4-star athlete prospect per 247 Sports with offers to Auburn and UCLA among others.

While his time at Ole Miss saw plenty of personal success, the team suffered from NCAA violations related to former head coach Hugh Freeze. From 2016-18, the Rebels recorded a 16-20 record, with 5 of those victories vacated due to sanctions.

He entered Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend with a chance to earn major looks from a few NFL contenders. Let’s take a look at his results, as well as potential landing spots.

D.K. Metcalf’s Latest NFL Combine Results

4.33 in the 40 for DK Metcalf. 😲 pic.twitter.com/YS7Zw06FyE — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 2, 2019

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has made waves during NFL Combine week for his freakish athletic ability. He started by putting up 27 reps on 225-pound bench press, which is tied with Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry for first among wideouts.

He added to the portfolio Saturday with a 4.33-second time in the 40-yard dash. The time is tied with Georgia’s Mecole Hardman and is just behind Ohio State’s Parris Campbell, who recorded an official 4.31. The record is held by Washington’s John Ross, who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

D.K. Metcalf’s NFL Draft Stock

One of the early takes coming from the combine comes from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, who called Metcalf one of his “WR Winners.”

Physically, Metcalf looks like more like Jadeveon Clowney than an NFL wide receiver, and his weigh-in does nothing to change our thoughts that he’s the No. 1 wide receiver in this draft. If he runs well — and the expectation is that he will — he could be a top-10 pick.

Walter Football currently pegs him for the last pick in the first round to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have no receivers who can get open, save for Julian Edelman. There’s Josh Gordon as well, but the Patriots can’t rely on him moving forward. They need a better downfield threat if Tom Brady is to score more than 13 points versus a great defense.

Charlie Campbell reported that D.K. Metcalf is a love/hate prospect. Some teams believe he’ll be a top-15 pick, while others have him graded in the fourth round.

Metcalf himself has really clicked with Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. He has gravitated towards Gruden’s “perfectionist” approach. No Washington receiver gained more than 558 yards last year, so Metcalf could provide a spark to quarterback Alex Smith and the aerial assault.