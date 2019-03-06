WATCH: Draymond Green Blocks Jayson Tatum then stares him Down

Early in the first quarter of the Boston Celtics meeting with the Golden State Warriors, Jayson Tatum tried to run a quick give and go with Al Horford to shake off Draymond Green and get an easy look at the rim. Instead, Draymond Green flashed why he is the former Defensive Player of the Year. After initially biting on the give and go and losing a step on the younger and quicker Tatum, Green made a great recovery and cut Tatum off at the basket, stuffing his dunk attempt with authority.

Green Rejects Tatum pic.twitter.com/kHt2oN2jRj — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 6, 2019

In the collision from the dunk, Tatum was sent crashing to the ground and Green took a moment to stare him down and send an early message to the Celtics’ young star. The heartbeat of the Warriors squad, Draymond brings a ferocious intensity to the Warriors and has been adamant in his quest to not allow the Warriors to take nights off, as they are often prone to.

Draymond Green Season Stats

Averaging 7.1 points per game to go along with his 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, Draymond puts up a modest, but well-rounded stat line on the offensive end. Despite posting strong steal and block numbers on the defensive end, Green’s stats don’t necessarily do his play justice as he essentially plays quarterback for the Warriors defense.

Draymond impacts the game in a variety of ways that allow the Warriors to function with so many superstars. As a star who doesn’t need the ball in his hands, Green is happy to do the dirty work for the Warriors and allow their trio of shooters and All-Star big man to go to work. Very underrated in the screen game, Green is adept at setting off the ball picks to set up open looks for a cutting Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson.

Golden State Warriors NBA Playoff Chances

Heading into their matchup with the Boston Celtics, FiveThirtyEight’s CARMELO projection gave the Warriors a 77 percent chance to make the finals and a 56 percent chance to win the title outright. Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight’s ELO forecast gave the Warriors a 40 percent chance to make the finals with a 24 percent chance to win the championship.

Winners of 3 out of the last 4 NBA titles, the Warriors are looking to build on one of the NBA’s most dynamic dynasties in history. With three rings and a season record for regular season wins under their belt, this Warriors unit has had a run that rivals any great team in history outside of maybe the early 60’s Bill Russell Celtics teams that would win every title from 1959-1966.