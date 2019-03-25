Duke vs. Virginia Tech NCAA Tournament Betting Line, Prediction & Pick

The last time the Duke Blue Devils faced the Virginia Tech Hokies the outcome was less-than-ideal. The two ACC foes squared off on February 26 in a game which was played in Blacksburg and Virginia Tech pulled out a 77-72 victory over the then-No. 3 ranked Blue Devils.

While it was an impressive win, one big thing stood out about it, which was the fact that Duke was without star freshman Zion Williamson. This marked the team’s second game without the forward after he burst through his shoe and suffered a sprained knee roughly one week prior against the UNC Tar Heels.

Both Duke and Virginia Tech are playing great basketball currently and the two are set for a Sweet 16 matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. For Duke, it’s their chance at revenge, and for Virginia Tech, it’s an opportunity to land in the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Betting Line & Preview

*Note: All betting information courtesy of OddsShark

Duke Blue Devils (-7 at -110) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Over/Under: 144.5 at -110

It seems that Duke’s second-round scare against the UCF Knights which required a game-saving follow-up bucket from RJ Barrett and two misses by their opponent grabbed the attention of bettors. While the line currently sits with the Blue Devils as seven-point favorites, they opened at a full point higher, but the early action is going on the Hokies.

Even as a seven-point underdog, it seems the public is still leaning towards Virginia Tech. As OddsShark reveals, the Hokies have received 52 percent of the early picks. While the Blue Devils boast a 31-5 record this year, they’re 18-18 against the spread (ATS) while their opponent is 18-15-1.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech has had Duke’s number as of late, even prior to this season. In the last three meetings, the Hokies have posted a 2-1 record and covered the spread in two of those games as well. Those numbers are tough to put much stock into, though, as Mike Krzyzewski’s squad hasn’t faced the Hokies with Williamson in the mix.

It’s also worth noting that Duke hasn’t covered the spread to this point in the NCAA tournament. In their 23-point win over North Dakota State, they were 27.5-point favorites and were favored by 13 over UCF in the one-point victory. On the other side, Virginia Tech covered against Saint Louis in the opener and narrowly missed doing the same as 9.5-point favorites against Liberty, winning by nine.

Although I’m buying Duke to advance after a second-round scare, it’s not going to be easy. Virginia Tech has played the Blue Devils close in recent matchups and this is arguably the most talented group they’ve had in a very long time. I’m taking Zion, Barrett and the rest of Duke’s young core to gut out the win, but not cover the spread.

Prediction: Duke Blue Devils 76, Virginia Tech Hokies 73

Pick: Virginia Tech Hokies +7

