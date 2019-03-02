Dwayne Haskins NFL Draft: Projections, Mocks & Profile

Dwayne Haskins has a chance to the first quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft. While Kyler Murray has generated a lot of buzz at the NFL combine, Haskins still presents teams with the least amount of questions of any quarterback. Haskins is far from a finished product, but showed enough at Ohio State to warrant being a top 10 pick. The former Ohio State quarterback is doing his part to campaign to be the Giants pick at No. 6.

“I mean, growing up in New Jersey, I grew up a Giants fan, so it would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said, per NFL.com. “(They have) a lot of really great skill players. Either way, when it happens throughout this process, I’m just going to be excited to be in the NFL. Of course New York would be a great spot for me.”

Heavy has the Giants taking Haskins at No 6 in our latest mock draft. NFL.com’s Peter Schrager also has New York taking Haskins but has Murray going No. 1 to the Cardinals.

Here’s a look at our NFL draft profile on Haskins.

Dwayne Haskins NFL Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Haskins threw for 4,851 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. If you are just looking at pure numbers, it is hard to find a quarterback in this draft class that compares to Haskins. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah describes Haskins as a pure pocket passer.

“Haskins is a pure pocket passer with outstanding arm strength, poise and production,” Jeremiah noted on NFL.com. “He lacks ideal foot quicks in his setup, but he throws from a firm platform. He has a tight, compact stroke and the ball jumps out of his hand. He can drive the football into tight widows and displays excellent loft and touch on the deep ball.”

WEAKNESSES: Haskins and Murray are widely considered the top two quarterbacks in this draft class. Both quarterbacks only have one full season as a starter on their resume. Haskins does not have the same mobility as Murray, rushing for only 86 yards this season. It remains to be seen whether this has more to do with his ability or Ohio State’s scheme. Jeremiah noted some of his concerns when evaluating the former Ohio State quarterback.

“Haskins will get a little aggressive at times, but his overall decision-making has been solid,” Jeremiah explained on NFL.com. “His biggest issues arise when he’s forced to move off his spot because he lacks the suddenness to create and get out of trouble. He’s accurate on designed roll-outs to the right, but his accuracy is spotty on the opposite side.”

SUMMARY: The only scenario where Haskins does not get selected inside the top 10 is Murray being the top quarterback drafted and the Jaguars deciding to wait to draft a quarterback. Haskins’ most likely landing spots are No. 6 to the Giants or No. 7 to the Jaguars.