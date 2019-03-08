Dwight Howard Injury: Latest on Wizards Center vs. Hornets

Washington center Dwight Howard is “out” tonight as the Wizards visit the Charlotte Hornets, his former team, Friday night (7 p.m. EST, Fox Sports Regional), reports Fred Katz of The Athletic.

It was previously reported by Ben Standig of NBC Sports on Tuesday that Howard “had a minor setback” with a hamstring injury and “would miss a couple more days.” Head coach Scott Brooks confirmed this on Wednesday. Howard underwent significant back surgery, the same operation he fought back from in 2012, in early December.

The 14-year veteran has appeared in just 9 games this season. He last played on Nov. 18 in a 10-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The game before, he racked up 25 points and 17 rebounds against the Nets. On the year, he has averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 boards a contest.

During the offseason, the Hornets traded Howard to Brooklyn, and the Nets subsequently waived Howard. Washington then signed him to a 2-year deal with a player option for 2019-20.

With Washington sporting a 27-37 mark and 3 games outside the Eastern Conference playoffs, the franchise has 2 competing goals: Get Howard back to push for the postseason and enter next season with a full and healthy complement of players.

As Standig writes, there are several financial and strategic complications to bringing Howard back into the lineup.

Beyond potentially helping the playoff-pushing Wizards this season, the primary intrigue with Howard involves whether he exercises the player option for next season. Washington created some salary cap space by shipping out Otto Porter before the Feb. 7 league trade deadline. Howard’s $5.5 million salary would eat into that room and potentially alter the team’s thinking with a pair of restricted free agents, center Thomas Bryant and forward Bobby Portis. Howard returning to action would give everyone a chance to gauge his physical status. There may also become a point, especially if the Wizards are mathematically eliminated from the playoff chase, where it’s better for all if he just sits. Adding his old school interior presence to a group that plays more up-tempo would also require strategic changes.

Here’s the roster outlook and lineup without Howard tonight.

Wizards Roster and Lineup vs. Hornets

Howard’s absence has given centers Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant opportunities to produce for the better part of 2018-19. In Sunday’s 14-point victory over the Timberwolves, the pair combined for 35 points, including a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double from Portis.

Portis is technically a power forward, but has provided a solid interior presence on offense. He scores 14.4 points a game, while stretching defenses with nearly 40 percent shooting from deep.

Bryant, meanwhile, fits into Brooks’ up-tempo style, according to Standig.

“In Howard’s absence,” Standig writes, “Bryant emerged as Washington’s best option in the middle. The 6-foot-11 center lacks experience but offers rim-running energy and athleticism.”

The former Indiana Hoosier averages 9.7 points, 5.8 boards and a block per game.

Wizards Outlook Tonight vs. Hornets

Team Rankings gives Washington a 36.9 percent chance of topping Charlotte. The Wizards are on track for either a 35-47 or a 36-46 record for the season.

They are the No. 11 team in the East at the moment and hold a just a 13 percent chance of making the playoffs per Playoff Status. A win tonight would boost their playoff chances to 19 percent, with the most likely seed being No. 8.

The teams have split the season series to this point. The Wizards took Game 1 on Dec. 26, while the Hornets won 123-110 on Feb. 22.