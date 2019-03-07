Florida March Madness: Updated NCAA Tournament Chances for Gators

Florida is doing everything it can to remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Provided with an excellent opportunity to boost their March Madness resume, the Gators dropped a home contest to No. 10 LSU 79-78 in overtime to fall to 17-13, as well as 9-8 in the SEC on the year.

The Gators held a 55-49 lead with 10:43 left, but allowed a Tremont Water buzzer-beating layup to force overtime. The Tigers outscored the hosts 7-6 in the extra period to come with the road win.

Big time buckets here, first by @GatorsMBK @JalenHudson5 and then by the explosive Tremont Waters – who is one of the best guards in the SEC – and a key reason why @LSUBasketball is having its best season in 13 years (Tyrus Thomas team). Both these teams are dangerous in March. pic.twitter.com/mpxCpBAHOn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 7, 2019

Head coach Michael White is running out of opportunities to sway the committee just before Selection Sunday. Fortunately, one remains with a road trip Saturday to Kentucky (2 p.m. EST, CBS). After that, they may need to play deep into the SEC Tournament next week to feel comfortable.

Let’s take a look at the latest on their NCAA Tournament chances, along with their resume and a few key wins and losses that stand out.

Florida NCAA Tournament Resume

Out of conference, the Gators were a mess, albeit a competitive one. The scuffled to an 8-5 mark, but with 4 of the 5 coming down to single-digits. The most impressive showing was probably a loss, as Florida almost topped a top-10 Michigan State team at home. The next closest is a 24-point rout against a fellow bubble team in Butler (who actually topped the Gators in November).

Conference play has really only provided one highlight. Florida beat LSU in Baton Rouge 82-77 in overtime in the midst of a 5-game winning streak. The rest of the games against the top-4 of the SEC (Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn) ended with double-digit losses. While the Gators are guaranteed to finish with at least a .500 record in the SEC, the conference is only the fourth-best nationally according to Ken Pomeroy.

Florida Bracketology Breakdown

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi includes Florida in his latest bracket, giving them a No. 9 seed in the South Regional. This would send the Gators to the Columbia (S.C.) pod for an opening round matchup with VCU. If they survive the opening round, Duke almost certainly awaits (unless you’re throwing money No. 16 Campbell).

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports pegs them with a No. 10 seed out of the East. If they take care of business against projected No. 7 seed Louisville, the Gators would face the winner of Michigan-South Dakota State in Des Moines.

Bracket Matrix aggregates 116 prognostications from across the internet. Florida averages out to a 10.16, which puts them as a 10-seed, with a smattering of brackets calling for either a 9 or an 11.

For the Gators to clinch a spot, they need to avoid a disastrous loss in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Obviously, a win over the 6th-ranked Wildcats this weekend would do wonders, but a loss isn’t a killer. An upset to the likes of Vanderbilt, who ranks outside the top-100 in the NET rankings, would be.

If a loss like that happens, Gator fans will be regretting the second half at O’Connell Center from tonight. With a lead on a top-10 team, it would have provided insurance for any potential blunders down the road.