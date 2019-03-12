Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

Juventus and Atletico Madrid clash on Tuesday afternoon with a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on the line. Atletico Madrid leads the tie 2-0 after José María Giménez and Diego Godín scored in the second half in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The Cristiano Ronaldo signing was meant to inspire Juve to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1986 but they have to overcome a 2-0 hole or they will face an early exit. Ronaldo has won three straight Champions League titles and four overall so his experience can make a big difference in this match.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2
Tuesday, March 12 at 4:00 PM ET
Allianz Stadium
Coverage: TNT and UniMas
Juventus Starting Lineup
GK Szczesny
DF Cancelo
DF Chiellini
DF Bonucci
DF De Sciglio
MF Bentancur
MF Pjanic
MF Matuidi
FW Dybala
FW Mandzukic
FW Ronaldo
Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup
GK Oblak
DF Juanfran
DF Godín
DF Giménez
DF Luis
MF Koke
MF Rodri
MF Saul
MF Lemar
FW Morata
FW Griezmann
Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Betting Line & Prediction
*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by Bovada
- Juventus (-135, -1/2 at -140) vs. Atletico Madrid (+450, +1/2 at +115)
- Draw: +270
- Over/Under: 2
Juventus has to score two goals to force overtime, there’s no other way. They also have to make sure Atletico Madrid doesn’t score because that would force them to get four goals to advance.
Atletico Madrid has a strong defense that doesn’t give up a lot of goals, so Juve’s best chance to advance with a 2-0 win to force extra time. Juventus has to find a way to overcome Atletico’s pressure, which cost them in the first leg.
The first leg result was perfect for Atletico Madrid, this team is made for counters and most of their roster has been in two Champions League Finals so the atmosphere in Italy won’t intimidate them.
Look for Juventus to throw everything they have at Atletico Madrid, they might not be able to score two goals but for betting purposes, I like them to win this game and I will also place a small bet on Cristiano Ronaldo scoring.
Pick: Juventus -135
