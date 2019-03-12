Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

Juventus and Atletico Madrid clash on Tuesday afternoon with a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on the line. Atletico Madrid leads the tie 2-0 after José María Giménez and Diego Godín scored in the second half in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Cristiano Ronaldo signing was meant to inspire Juve to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1986 but they have to overcome a 2-0 hole or they will face an early exit. Ronaldo has won three straight Champions League titles and four overall so his experience can make a big difference in this match.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

Tuesday, March 12 at 4:00 PM ET

Allianz Stadium

Coverage: TNT and UniMas

Juventus Starting Lineup

GK Szczesny

DF Cancelo

DF Chiellini

DF Bonucci

DF De Sciglio

MF Bentancur

MF Pjanic

MF Matuidi

FW Dybala

FW Mandzukic

FW Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup

GK Oblak

DF Juanfran

DF Godín

DF Giménez

DF Luis

MF Koke

MF Rodri

MF Saul

MF Lemar

FW Morata

FW Griezmann

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Betting Line & Prediction

*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by Bovada

Juventus (-135, -1/2 at -140) vs. Atletico Madrid (+450, +1/2 at +115)

Draw: +270

Over/Under: 2

Juventus has to score two goals to force overtime, there’s no other way. They also have to make sure Atletico Madrid doesn’t score because that would force them to get four goals to advance.

Atletico Madrid has a strong defense that doesn’t give up a lot of goals, so Juve’s best chance to advance with a 2-0 win to force extra time. Juventus has to find a way to overcome Atletico’s pressure, which cost them in the first leg.

The first leg result was perfect for Atletico Madrid, this team is made for counters and most of their roster has been in two Champions League Finals so the atmosphere in Italy won’t intimidate them.

Look for Juventus to throw everything they have at Atletico Madrid, they might not be able to score two goals but for betting purposes, I like them to win this game and I will also place a small bet on Cristiano Ronaldo scoring.

Pick: Juventus -135

