Kansas State vs UC Irvine Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 4 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-8; Big 12 at-large) prepare for a clash with the No. 13 seed UC Irvine (30-5; Big West tournament champion) in a South Region Round of 64 matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Kansas State vs UC Irvine Preview

Dean Wade sustained a right foot injury in the Wildcats’ season finale on March 9. Wade eventually missed the two games Kansas State played in the Big 12 Tournament because of the injury, and now head coach Bruce Weber says he is doubtful for the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve been through it. We’ve been through it this year. He didn’t play five, six games and a couple of the games after that he played 15-20 minutes. We won at Iowa State with him playing minimal minutes and scoring two points.”

The 6-10 senior has previously been honored by being named to the All-Big 12 First Team twice. Wade, who is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds this season, helped the Wildcats to the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, upending perennial preseason favorite Kansas; although Iowa State claimed the tournament title.

Kansas State is aiming to build off last year’s surprising Elite Eight run as a No. 9 seed. The Wildcats’ signature win in the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament came at the expense of John Calipari and the No. 5 seed Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet 16. Kansas State came close to knocking off Cinderella Loyola in the Elite Eight, but lacked enough firepower.

UC Irvine proves to be a strong test, though. The Anteaters enter Friday having won 16 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in Division I heading into the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament.

A primary reason for UC Irvine’s long winning streak is veteran play in the backcourt. Junior guards Max Hazzard (12.5 PPG) and Evan Leonard (11.1 PPG) provide key scoring punch to an Anteaters lineup that does an exceptional job getting secondary production elsewhere.

UC Irvine head coach Russell Turner is in his ninth season with the program. In Turner’s previous eight seasons, his team has finished over .500 in now six straight seasons, including one previous NCAA Tournament appearance (Big West conference tournament title in 2014-15, and eventual Round of 64 loss).

The winner of Kansas State-UC Irvine plays the winner of Wisconsin-Oregon in the Round of 32 on Sunday.