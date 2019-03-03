WATCH: Kevin Durant Turns Down Fan’s Birthday Photo Request

Kevin Durant is not here for your birthday 🎂 requests 😂. #Warriors #PHIVsGSW pic.twitter.com/Uf2P1KnOuS — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) March 3, 2019

Kevin Durant powered the Warriors through to a comeback victory over the Sixers, but after the game KD was having no part of a fan’s birthday request. After Durant finished an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, he was approached by a man requesting a photo.

“It’s her birthday today,” the man told Durant pointing to what appeared to be his daughter.

Durant was already taking pictures with another fan and declined the request.

“It’s everybody’s birthday today,” Durant told the man as he took a photo with someone else.

The man once again reiterated that it really was her birthday, but he had to settle for taking photos of another person’s photo opportunity. For the record, it was not Durant’s birthday which is September 29th.

Prior to the game, Durant made waves with his introspective commentary on his satisfaction with being an NBA player.

“I don’t need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me,” Durant told NBC Sports. “The NBA is never going to fulfill me. It’s going to make me feel good about all of the work that I’ve put in, but I think those days of me wanting to prove something to anybody or walk around with a huge chip on my shoulder is not my thing.”

Durant finished with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Sixers. Durant later elaborated on his thoughts about what he believed could potentially fulfill him if it was not his basketball career (via NBC Sports).