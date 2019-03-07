Kyle Kuzma Knee Injury: “Out” for Lakers-Nuggets

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is “out” Wednesday night as Los Angeles hosts the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center (10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Southern California News Group’s Kyle Goon reports that Kuzma will be joined on the bench by Tyson Chandler, while Brandon Ingram and Lance Stephenson have been labeled as “questionable.” Kuzma missed the end of Monday’s 113-105 loss against the Clippers with an ankle sprain. He received an MRI confirming this.

With Los Angeles sporting a 30-34 mark and sitting outside the Western Conference playoff picture, the Lakers need all hands on deck to fight for the No. 8 seed. They currently have a 99 percent chance at missing the postseason, including just under 1 percent at the final spot (per Playoff Status).

According to Silver Screen and Roll, Kuzma received treatment Tuesday, as only 8 active players were available for practice. Possibly without Ingram as well, The Lakers will have to find a No. 2 scorer to complement Lebron James.

Luke Walton said the Lakers had a film session, then only 8 active bodies for on court work. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) got treatment all day, while Brandon Ingram (shoulder) also didn’t practice. As mentioned a moment ago, Kuzma is out, and Ingram questionable vs. Denver. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 5, 2019

Kuzma averages 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. Combined with Ingram’s potential absence (and 18.3 points a contest), that’s 37.1 possible points that could be missing versus Denver.

Here’s the roster outlook and lineup with Kuzma on the bench.

Lakers Roster and Lineup vs. Nuggets

Kuzma provides versatility for head coach Luke Walton’s rotation, demonstrating the ability to play small forward last season and power forward in 2018-19. That’s proven to be vital for Los Angeles this season, as the team lacks much else interior production.

3 options will have to step up to the plate. Center Javale McGee will start like always, but he needs to chip in more than just his 11 points a game. Pretty much all of those baskets come around the rim (61 percent on 2-pointers).

Another option is 6-foot-11 power forward Mike Muscala, who the Lakers received in a trade with the Sixers (while giving up center Ivica Zubac and forward Michael Beasley to the Clippers). Since he’s arrived in the Southland, he’s managed to score at least 8 points only once. He is, however, a 36 percent shooter from behind the arc.

The last option is 6-foot-10 rookie Moe Wagner, the first-round draft pick out of Michigan. He’s played very limited minutes in his first season, as he’s adjusted to the speed of the professional game. He theoretically stretches out a defense, as he canned 39 percent of his triples his final season in college.

Lebron James commented on the inexperience and lack of depth of this Laker roster.

“We have a lot of guys who haven’t experienced much,” James said. “I think the best teacher in life is experience. We have 4 guys in the top-8 of our rotation that we rely on, and it’s unfair to ask so much of them when they’re in their second or third year.”

Lakers Outlook Tonight vs. Nuggets

Team Rankings gives Los Angeles a 43.7 percent chance of topping the Nuggets, the No. 2 team in the West. At some point, Los Angeles will have to win these 50-50 games if they want to even sniff the NBA Playoffs.

Playoff Status calculates that the playoff chances would move up a percentage point with an upset tonight. The teams have split the season series, with the Lakers winning the first game 121-114 all the way back in October.

The Nuggets routed Los Angeles 117-85 in Colorado during Thanksgiving weekend.