Kyrie Irving to Camera Crew: ‘I’m Not Going to Miss Any of This Sh**’

Kyrie Irving’s on-court and postgame frustrations have apparently now carried over into pregame situations as well. It’s been a tough stretch for the Boston Celtics as of late, and that’s resulted in Irving taking a standoff-ish approach to the media. But as Irving was being recorded entering the arena prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets, things got strange.

As seen in the below video, Irving stated that he’s “not going to miss any of this sh** when I’m done playing,” seemingly talking about the cameras. He was then told it was being recorded and he said: “I don’t care if it is.”

It seems the situation with Irving hasn’t improved much at this point, and his postgame interviews recently have featured answers which don’t provide much. Beyond that, he doesn’t seem to have the same type of response to critics or just questions in general that we’ve seen in the past.

Kyrie Irving’s Previous Postgame Comments

After the Celtics suffered a tough 118-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors back on Tuesday, February 26, Irving was asked a number of questions. As Barstool Sports shows, he kept his head down for most of the session and avoided directly answering a number of the questions.

Kyrie Irving is confirmed having fun pic.twitter.com/FVzlFn92Br — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 27, 2019

He was asked about Celtics coach Brad Stevens saying the team is taking shortcuts and how to fix things like that, and Irving said: “I don’t know it’s up to Brad.” He was then asked about Marcus Smart commenting that the team isn’t playing together to which Irving responded that it’s “Marcus’ opinion, I respect it.”

