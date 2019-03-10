Kyrie Irving Girlfriend Rumors: Celtics PG Linked to Model, Golden

Kyrie Irving’s latest girlfriend rumors link him to YouTube and Instagram model Golden. With neither Irving or Golden confirming their relationship, their status is far from a sure thing.

Sports Gossip reported the two were spotted together at the Kyrie Invitational back in December.

Kyrie Irving and his new girlfriend Golden were spotted together at Kyrie’s Invitational last week. Earlier on Monday we received a tip that the Celtics star was seeing someone new. Now we have pictures of the two from Irving’s Invitational. The December 17th tournament is a joint endeavor between Irving and Nike. It’s one of a few programs that Irving sponsors to encourage young kids to pursue the game of basketball and to develop their talent.

When a fan asked Golden on Instagram if the two were dating, Golden responded with a questions mark. We will have to see how things develop between Irving and Golden.

What we do know is Golden has built quite an online following. Golden’s YouTube channel “The Find Guru” specializes in fashion, hair and fitness. She has 543,000 YouTube subscribers and 389,000 Instagram followers.



Irving Was Previously Dating R&B Singer Kehlani

Irving was previously dating R&B singer Kehlani back in 2016. Irving posted a heartfelt Instagram message denying the singer cheated on him as some rumors suggested.

“She’s an incredible person, and I don’t ever want to see anyone do anything harmful in her way,” Irving said, per Billboard. “I heard from her and other people that people are coming to her shows, and doing just really obnoxious things. I don’t ever want to see anyone go through that, especially a female like that, and you know, she’s incredibly special. I want the focus to be on her, her career, and that’s it.”

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Apologized to Celtics Teammates on a Recent Plane Ride

The Celtics season has not gone as many expected, but Irving believes it can still be salvaged. There has been drama surrounding the team and the long-term future of Irving. Bill Simmons reported Irving apologized to the entire team on a recent plane ride. Here’s Simmons account of the situation, via DefPen.com.