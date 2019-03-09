Mavs’ Mark Cuban Hopes LeBron James, 2 Chainz Album Doesn’t Flop Like Shaq’s Kazaam

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is digging 2 Chainz and LeBron James’ Rap Or Go To The League.

Cuban only has one reservation: he hopes that it will have more success than Shaq in Kazaam!

“It’s like anything else if it’s good it works,” Mark Cuban told Basketball Society’s Landon Buford.

“And if it is not, it won’t. Shaq and Kazaam not so much. I always encourage people to take entrepreneurial chances, and you will never know until you try. LeBron has had a lot of success. He and Mav [Maverick Carter] have done great things together.”

If you’re too young to remember Kazaam? See the trailer below!

If you’re just joining us: 2 Chainz’s Rap Or Go To The League, has garnered impressive reviews and is an early contender for rap album of the year. James A&R’ed the project.

Per One37PM’s Omari White:

LeBron’s credited influence on an album is long overdue, considering the internet has already nicknamed him “A&R Bron” for being a music connoisseur on social media by sharing preview snippets of songs that big-name artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Big Sean often send him in advance. LeBron’s ear for recognizing a potential hit song before they actually become hits has made him a coveted “co-sign” by hip-hop artists and turned him into an enjoyable critic for the culture.

“I hope it works,” Mark Cuban told Landon Buford.

“2 Chainz is a friend of mine and Mavs fan. I hope it works out for both of them.”

That’s high praise from Cuban, also a host on the hit show, Shark Tank.

James and 2 Chainz have had quite a successful news making week.

If you’re tardy to the party: James passed Michael Jordan for fourth place on NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Legendary bucket. LeBron moves past Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/p36Xhi1ci7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2019

Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, James was 12 points behind Jordan and scored his 13th point on a driving bucket just past the midway point of the second quarter to pass MJ.

James finished the game with 31 points for a career points total is 32,311 points in 1,190 games and 45,970 minutes. Jordan scored 32,292 career points in 1,072 games and 41,011 minutes.

While the Los Angeles Lakers did lose the game to the Denver Nuggets 115-99, what was pretty cool was the post game exchange between James and 2 Chainz.

2 Chainz got up from his courtside seat next to the Laker bench and congratulated James on his major accomplishment by giving him one of his necklaces from around his neck as a parting gift.