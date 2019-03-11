Le’Veon Bell Tweets Frustration With NFL Free Agency, Twitter Reacts

One of the game’s most dominant players, it should come as no shock that there is a massive market for the former Steelers running back in free agency. With so many suitors, Bell is struggling to choose which option was best for him, leading him to tweet out:

I’m sooooo torn right now 😩😩😩😩…decisions — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 11, 2019

As expected, Twitter came to the rescue with fans and players alike chiming in to offer their two cents as to where the star running back should sign.

Twitter Reacts to Le’Veon Bell‘s Tweet

Star Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Lineman Lane Johnson jumped in to let him know that the Eagles wouldn’t mind the services of the two-time first-team All-Pro running back:

👋 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 11, 2019

Panthers Wide Reciever Torrey Smith showed some support for Le’Veon Bell’s long-awaited payday:

Raven’s Safety Tony Jefferson basically pleaded Bell to come to Baltimore:

Bro come on lol Ravens bro… get whatever you want here my guy .. — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) March 11, 2019

Which had former teammates, Danny Woodhead, and Eric Weddle, taken aback:

Woahhhhhhhhhhh. Pause — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 11, 2019

Can’t believe someone would say something like that — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) March 11, 2019

Jets fans were begging Bell to take his talents to New York:

But Twitter made sure to put remind the Jets fans of an unfortunate tweet…

Looks like you can eliminate the Jets pic.twitter.com/LB1QmqXM9d — Old Player Tweets (@OldPlayerTweets) March 11, 2019

Raider Nation got in on the action too:

You know the best landing spot already pic.twitter.com/eC4nAC9kWi — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody_) March 11, 2019

However, FanDuel’s JJ Zachariason may have had the best idea yet:

Make a Twitter poll and we’ll help. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) March 11, 2019

Le’Veon Bell Total Career Earnings

Despite being a two-time All-Pro and three-time All-Star, Bell has only amassed a total career earnings of $14,561,029 (per Spotrac). Offering near unmatched utility both out of the backfield and lined up out wide as a receiver, Bell was unhappy with the franchise tag purgatory the Pittsburgh Steelers had him trapped in and in the biggest storyline of the 2018 season, simply refused to play. Only 27 years old and still a few seasons away from the dreaded age 30 mark for running backs, Bell should stand to surpass his career earnings in the first year of his new contract alone.

Whichever lucky team winds up with the dynamic offensive threat should find steady production that lives up to the hefty price tag that comes alongside him. With a style predicated more on patience, precision, and high football IQ, Bell’s game should age well compared to fellow running backs who rely more on speed or simply running defenders over. It wouldn’t be unrealistic to see Bell produce big numbers even after he hits his 30’s.

Le’Veon Bell Potential Landing Spots

The Raiders have been rumored to be making a huge push for Le’Veon Bell as they try to reunite two of the “Triple B’s” from the Steelers. Jon Gruden is an old-school coach and despite letting Khalil Mack go, has shown that he is willing to pay up for high-level offensive talent that he likes (as evidenced by Antonio Brown).

The Eagles have also cleared out a ton of cap space and had a clear void at running back last season. Pairing Bell with young quarterback Carson Wentz and dynamic receiver Alshon Jeffrey would make for an electric offense.