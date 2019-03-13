Le’Veon Bell Reacts to Joining Jets on Twitter in Perfect Fashion

Le’Veon Bell finally made his decision on where he’ll play during the 2019 NFL season and beyond. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news which will send the All-Pro running back to the New York Jets on a four-year contract. After the decision came to light, Bell took to social media to sound off on the decision and his new team.

And he did so in perfect fashion with a tweet which both gives a tip of the cap to his new team while also pointing out that he got paid.

I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 13, 2019

While there were a number of potential suitors for Bell, he opted to join the team who was believed to be offering the most money all along. But based on his deal, it’s certainly interesting to compare it against what the consensus seemed to be that the star running back would make.

Le’Veon Bell’s Contract With Jets

After breaking the news of the signing, Schefter also reported the terms of the deal with the Jets, which will pay Bell a base number of $52.5 million over four years.

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Beyond that, Schefter also provided the max value of the deal which can go up to $61 million. Bell will also earn $35 million in guaranteed money over the span of the contract. The exact incentives and additional aspects of the contract have not yet been revealed.

Le’Veon Bell’s four-year deal with the New York Jets has a max value of $61 million and includes $35 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

It’s a big contract for Bell which can range anywhere from over $13 million per year to $15.25 million depending on incentives and bonuses.

Le’Veon Bell’s Impressive Career, Impact on Jets

Bell has made his presence felt throughout his young career, and was impressive as a dual-threat back in just year No. 2. Over 16 games of his sophomore season, Bell tallied 1,361 rushing yards on 290 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns. Beyond that, the former Pittsburgh Steelers back hauled in 83 passes for 854 yards and three additional scores.

Bell’s talent as a pass-catcher and dominance as a runner will ease pressure on second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and the Jets passing game. Over the span of 62 games, he’s caught 312-of-398 targets for 2,660 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. As a runner, Bell has totaled at least 1,250 rushing yards in three of the last four seasons he played, with the lone outlier coming in 2015 when he suited up for just six games.

After taking a full season off during his holdout, Bell will see plenty of action with his new team, and head coach Adam Gase will almost certainly look to get him the ball early and often.

