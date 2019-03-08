MAAC Tournament Results 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores

After day one of the MAAC tournament, the conference showcased its patented parity with all three first-round matchups going down to the wire. Highlighted by an overtime thriller between Marist and Saint Peter’s, the MAAC tournament delivered plenty of drama before even getting into the conference’s heavyweight programs.

First Round:

#9 Saint Peter’s – 71 vs #8 Marist – 68

#7 Manhattan – 57 vs #10 Fairfield – 53

#6 Monmouth – 76 vs #11 Niagara – 72

Iona vs Saint Peter’s MAAC Tournament Prediction

#1 Iona vs #9 Saint Peter’s – March 8th, 7:00 pm EST#2 Canisius vs #7 Manhattan – March 8th, 9:30 pm EST#3 Quinnipiac vs #6 Monmouth – March 9th, 7:00 pm EST#4 Rider vs #5 Siena – March 9th, 9:30 pm EST

Despite Marist coming out of the gates hot behind monster nights from Brian Parker and Ryan Funk, Saint Peter’s bounced back hard in the second half and ended up picking up a big overtime win to advance in the MAAC tournament. At one point down double digits in the second half, Saint Peter’s mounted a spirited comeback late.

Marist and St. Peter's getting to know each other once more this season. pic.twitter.com/nBCLCxhvsu — Norman Rose 🇺🇸 (@ECoastBias) March 7, 2019

Saint Peter’s now gets the misfortune of matching up with top-seeded Iona in the quarterfinals. Iona is coming into the matchup well-rested while Saint Peter’s heads in on tired legs after a hard-fought come from behind victory. Don’t expect Iona to stumble against the Peacocks and look for the Gaels to move onto the semi-finals.

Canisius vs Manhattan MAAC Tournament Prediction

In a low-scoring and tightly contested affair, Manhattan showed off why they were the higher ranked seed and simply out-played Fairfield down the stretch. Freshman Christian Hinckson provided the offensive spark for the defensive-minded Jaspers, who executed their game plan perfectly against the Stags.

Williams reclaims the lead for Manhattan with the hook! pic.twitter.com/Gj79AkkCEd — Manhattan Basketball (@JaspersMBB) March 8, 2019

The Jaspers now get to face second-seeded Canisius on no rest, however, should likely be up to the task. Despite Canisius holding the higher seed in the tournament and being on fresh legs, Manhattan plays excellent defense and that will likely roll into tomorrow’s matchup. The MAAC is a wide-open conference tournament and Canisius dropped seven conference games en route to the two seed. Keep an eye on Manhattan to pull off the upset and move onto the semi-finals.

Quinnipiac vs Monmouth MAAC Tournament Prediction

Not to be outdone by the two previous tightly contested games, Monmouth and Niagara went back and forth for the entirety of their 40-minute contest. Although Monmouth would attempt to pull away repeatedly late, Niagara wouldn’t let them get away and was able to keep the game within striking range until nearly the final buzzer. With Niagara rimming out a three-point attempt that would have tied the game with three seconds to go, Monmouth would go on to drain their last free throws and put the game out of range.

Monmouth gets the easiest draw as the sixth seed in the tournament and actually get a day to rest before matching up with third-ranked Quinnipiac. Although this is the MAAC and anything can happen, Monmouth played a relatively uninspired game against a far inferior Niagara team and looked completely lost at times on both ends of the court. That sort of sloppy play won’t get it done against Quinnipiac, so unless they make some major adjustments, expect the Hawks run in the MAAC tournament to end.

Rider vs Siena MAAC Tournament Prediction

The only quarterfinal matchup between two teams yet to play in the conference tournament, Rider and Siena are meeting for the second time on the year. The first matchup saw Siena come away with an upset victory on the road in a defensive and low scoring affair.

Rider 28 | Iona 25

3:45- Stevie Jordan assists Jordan Allen on a three to extend the Broncs lead.https://t.co/WGRBYARkWF #GoBroncs #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/DDGQ5bkP4V — Rider Basketball (@RiderMBB) March 2, 2019

Outside of a five-game skid in early February, Rider mostly dominated MAAC play. One of the hottest teams in the MAAC heading into the tournament, this matchup should likely showcase a slightly different Rider team than the first matchup saw. Siena can hang, so expect a tight contest but for Rider to pull out the win late.