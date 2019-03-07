Manchester United Fan Stabbing

The Champions League match March 6, 2019, between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, ended with a VAR called penalty kick that advanced Manchester United to the quarterfinals.

“PSG superstar Neymar called the Video Assistant Referee-confirmed penalty kick during his team’s loss to Manchester United on Wednesday a disgrace,” reports CBS Sports.

While ManUtd fans rejoiced around the globe, violence in Paris lead to the stabbing of a 44-year-old ManUtd fan. The altercation took place in a taxi and involved three other vans. The man was apparently stabbed while trying to protect a female fan. A suspect has been arrested.

The fan underwent surgery on March 7, 2019. Fans are sharing their support.

“The United fan was taken straight to the High Dependency Unit at the Hospital European Georges-Pompidou – and underwent on Thursday afternoon to remove blood on his lung,” reports SkySports.

.@ManUtd fan 'having emergency surgery after being stabbed in Paris' https://t.co/KC7M6GM751 — Irish Mirror Sport (@MirrorSportIE) March 7, 2019

This story is breaking and will be updated.

