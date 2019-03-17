NCAA Tournament Schedule 2019: TV Times, Dates & Teams for First Round

March Madness starts on Tuesday, March 19th with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. We will have the full schedule for the NCAA tournament game times, dates and teams once they are announced on Selection Sunday. The Final Four will be in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
What most consider the beginning of the NCAA tournament is Thursday, March 21st with the first full day of March Madness action. The games are expected to tip off at noon Eastern and will be televised on a number of networks including CBS, TNT and TBS. CBS Sports provided an overview of their planned coverage in a recent press release.
NCAA Tournament game action will tip off with the NCAA First Four™ on truTV, Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, with coverage beginning at 6:00 PM, ET both nights.
Additional highlights :
Turner will air 43 game telecasts across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV);
CBS will broadcast 24 games throughout the tournament including the National Championship, Final Four Semifinals, Elite 8®, Sweet 16® and first and second rounds;
TBS will televise 18 contests including the Elite 8®, Sweet 16® and first and second round games;
truTV will air a total of 13 games, including the First Four™ and the first and second rounds;
TNT will televise 12 games including first and second round match-ups.
Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are the favorites to land No. 1 seeds. The ACC could feature three of the top four seeds.
We will have the specific dates and times of the first round as soon as they are released.
March Madness Schedule: First Four
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Tues., March 19
|16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. 16 Prarie View A&M
|6:40 p.m. TruTV
|Tues., March 19
|11 Belmont vs. 11 Temple
|9:10 P.M. TruTV
|Wed., March 20
|16 NC Central vs. 16 NDSU
|6:40 p.m. TruTV
|Wed., March 20
|11 Arizona St. vs. St. John’s
|9:10 p.m. TruTV
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Dates & Locations
|DATE
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|March 17
|Selection Sunday
|NYC 6 p.m. ET
|March 19
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|March 20
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|March 21
|1st Round
|Hartford, CT
|March 21
|1st Round
|Salt Lake City, UT
|March 21
|1st Round
|Des Moines, IA
|March 21
|1st Round
|Jacksonville, FL
|March 22
|1st Round
|Tulsa, OK
|March 22
|1st Round
|Columbus, OH
|March 22
|1st Round
|Columbia, SC
|March 22
|1st Round
|San Jose, CA
|March 23
|Round of 32
|Hartford, CT
|March 23
|Round of 32
|Salt Lake City, UT
|March 23
|Round of 32
|Des Moines, IA
|March 23
|Round of 32
|Jacksonville, FL
|March 24
|Round of 32
|Tulsa, OK
|March 24
|Round of 32
|Columbus, OH
|March 24
|Round of 32
|Columbia, SC
|March 24
|Round of 32
|San Jose, CA
|March 28
|Sweet 16 (South)
|Louisville, KY
|March 28
|Sweet 16 (West)
|Anaheim, CA
|March 29
|Sweet 16 (East)
|Washington, D.C.
|March 29
|Sweet 16 (Midwest)
|Kansas City, MO
|March 30
|Elite 8
|Louisville, KY
|March 30
|Elite 8
|Anaheim, CA
|March 31
|Elite 8
|Washington, D.C.
|March 31
|Elite 8
|Kansas City, MO
|April 6
|Final Four
|Minneapolis, MN
|April 8
|National Championship
|Minneapolis, MN
March Madness First Round Schedule: Thursday, March 21st
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV
|March 21
|4 FSU vs. 13 Vermont
|2 p.m. TBS
|March 21
|6 Villanova vs. 11 St. Mary’s
|7:20 p.m. TBS
|March 21
|3 Purdue vs. 14 Old Dominion
|9:45 p.m. TBS
|March 21
|1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Dickinson/Prarie View
|7:27 p.m. Tru
|March 21
|8 Syracuse vs. 9 Baylor
|9:55 p.m. Tru
|March 21
|5 Marquette vs. 12 Murray St.
|4:20 p.m. TBS
|March 21
|5 Auburn vs. 12 New Mexico St.
|1:30 p.m. TNT
|March 21
|4 Kansas vs. 13 Northeastern
|3:50 p.m. TNT
|March 21
|7 Nevada vs. 10 Florida
|6:50 p.m. TNT
|March 21
|2 Michigan vs. 15 Montana
|9:15 p.m. TNT
|March 21
|7 Louisville vs. 10 Minnesota
|12:15 p.m. CBS
|March 21
|2 Michigan St. vs. 15 Bradley
|2:30 p.m. CBS
|March 21
|6 Maryland vs. 11 Belmont/Temple
|3 p.m. Tru
|March 21
|3 LSU vs. 14 Yale
|12:40 p.m. Tru
|March 21
|7 Wofford vs. 10 Seton Hall
|9:30 p.m. CBS
|March 21
|2 Kentucky vs. 15 Abilene Christian
|7:10 p.m. CBS
March Madness First Round Schedule: Friday, March 22nd
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV
|March 22
|6 Iowa St. vs. 11 Ohio St.
|9:45 p.m. TBS
|March 22
|3 Houston vs. 14 Georgia St.
|7:20 p.m. TBS
|March 22
|6 Buffalo vs. 11 ASU/St. John’s
|3:50 p.m. TNT
|March 22
|3 Texas Tech vs. 14 Northern Kentucky
|1:30 p.m. TNT
|March 22
|1 UNC vs. 16 Iona
|9:15 p.m. TNT
|March 22
|8 Utah St. vs. 9 Washington
|6:50 p.m. TNT
|March 22
|7 Cincinnati vs. 10 Iowa
|12:15 p.m. CBS
|March 22
|2 Tennessee vs. 15 Colgate
|2:30 p.m. CBS
|March 22
|1 Duke vs. 16 NC Central/NDSU
|7:10 p.m. CBS
|March 22
|8 VCU vs. 9 UCF
|9:30 p.m. CBS
|March 22
|1 Virginia vs. 16 Gardner Webb
|3 p.m. Tru
|March 22
|8 Ole Miss vs. 9 Oklahoma
|12:40 p.m. Tru
|March 22
|5 Wisconsin vs. 12 Oregon
|4:20 p.m. TBS
|March 22
|4 K State vs. 13 UC Irvine
|2 p.m. TBS
|March 22
|5 Mississippi St. vs. 12 Liberty
|7:27 p.m. Tru
|March 22
|4 Virginia Tech vs. 13 St. Louis
|9:55 p.m. Tru