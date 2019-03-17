NCAA Tournament Schedule 2019: TV Times, Dates & Teams for First Round

March Madness starts on Tuesday, March 19th with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. We will have the full schedule for the NCAA tournament game times, dates and teams once they are announced on Selection Sunday. The Final Four will be in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What most consider the beginning of the NCAA tournament is Thursday, March 21st with the first full day of March Madness action. The games are expected to tip off at noon Eastern and will be televised on a number of networks including CBS, TNT and TBS. CBS Sports provided an overview of their planned coverage in a recent press release.

NCAA Tournament game action will tip off with the NCAA First Four™ on truTV, Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, with coverage beginning at 6:00 PM, ET both nights. Additional highlights : Turner will air 43 game telecasts across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV); CBS will broadcast 24 games throughout the tournament including the National Championship, Final Four Semifinals, Elite 8®, Sweet 16® and first and second rounds; TBS will televise 18 contests including the Elite 8®, Sweet 16® and first and second round games; truTV will air a total of 13 games, including the First Four™ and the first and second rounds; TNT will televise 12 games including first and second round match-ups.

Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are the favorites to land No. 1 seeds. The ACC could feature three of the top four seeds.

We will have the specific dates and times of the first round as soon as they are released.

March Madness Schedule: First Four

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV Tues., March 19 16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. 16 Prarie View A&M 6:40 p.m. TruTV Tues., March 19 11 Belmont vs. 11 Temple 9:10 P.M. TruTV Wed., March 20 16 NC Central vs. 16 NDSU 6:40 p.m. TruTV Wed., March 20 11 Arizona St. vs. St. John’s 9:10 p.m. TruTV

March Madness 2019: Schedule, Dates & Locations

DATE ROUND LOCATION March 17 Selection Sunday NYC 6 p.m. ET March 19 First Four Dayton, OH March 20 First Four Dayton, OH March 21 1st Round Hartford, CT March 21 1st Round Salt Lake City, UT March 21 1st Round Des Moines, IA March 21 1st Round Jacksonville, FL March 22 1st Round Tulsa, OK March 22 1st Round Columbus, OH March 22 1st Round Columbia, SC March 22 1st Round San Jose, CA March 23 Round of 32 Hartford, CT March 23 Round of 32 Salt Lake City, UT March 23 Round of 32 Des Moines, IA March 23 Round of 32 Jacksonville, FL March 24 Round of 32 Tulsa, OK March 24 Round of 32 Columbus, OH March 24 Round of 32 Columbia, SC March 24 Round of 32 San Jose, CA March 28 Sweet 16 (South) Louisville, KY March 28 Sweet 16 (West) Anaheim, CA March 29 Sweet 16 (East) Washington, D.C. March 29 Sweet 16 (Midwest) Kansas City, MO March 30 Elite 8 Louisville, KY March 30 Elite 8 Anaheim, CA March 31 Elite 8 Washington, D.C. March 31 Elite 8 Kansas City, MO April 6 Final Four Minneapolis, MN April 8 National Championship Minneapolis, MN

March Madness First Round Schedule: Thursday, March 21st

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV March 21 4 FSU vs. 13 Vermont 2 p.m. TBS March 21 6 Villanova vs. 11 St. Mary’s 7:20 p.m. TBS March 21 3 Purdue vs. 14 Old Dominion 9:45 p.m. TBS March 21 1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Dickinson/Prarie View 7:27 p.m. Tru March 21 8 Syracuse vs. 9 Baylor 9:55 p.m. Tru March 21 5 Marquette vs. 12 Murray St. 4:20 p.m. TBS March 21 5 Auburn vs. 12 New Mexico St. 1:30 p.m. TNT March 21 4 Kansas vs. 13 Northeastern 3:50 p.m. TNT March 21 7 Nevada vs. 10 Florida 6:50 p.m. TNT March 21 2 Michigan vs. 15 Montana 9:15 p.m. TNT March 21 7 Louisville vs. 10 Minnesota 12:15 p.m. CBS March 21 2 Michigan St. vs. 15 Bradley 2:30 p.m. CBS March 21 6 Maryland vs. 11 Belmont/Temple 3 p.m. Tru March 21 3 LSU vs. 14 Yale 12:40 p.m. Tru March 21 7 Wofford vs. 10 Seton Hall 9:30 p.m. CBS March 21 2 Kentucky vs. 15 Abilene Christian 7:10 p.m. CBS

March Madness First Round Schedule: Friday, March 22nd