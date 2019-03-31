Texas Tech vs. Michigan State: Spread & Odds for Final Four

Texas Tech takes on Michigan State in the Final Four. The opening point spread favors the Spartans by 2.5 points and the over-under is 133.5, per OddsShark. Both Michigan State and Texas Tech were able to pull off upsets to reach the Final Four

Heading into the final day of the Elite Eight, here were the championship odds break down, per OddsShark: 1 Virginia +190, Duke +275, Michigan State +550, Texas Tech +550, Kentucky +700 and Auburn +1700. With only four teams remaining, here is a look at the updated championship odds: Virginia (+500), Michigan State (+1400), Texas Tech (+2000) and Auburn (+4000).

Michigan State and Texas Tech have not played this season. The Red Raiders went 19-16-1 against the spread this season, per OddsShark. Texas Tech has tended to hit the under in the point total. The Red Raiders’ have gone under 20 times and hit the over 15 times.

The Spartans have been a bettor’s friend this season going 26-11 against the spread. Michigan State’s matchups have gone under 22 times, and over in 15 matchups. The Spartans have been led by veteran point guard Cassius Winston. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was able to overcome his less than stellar track record against Coach K to advance to the Final Four.

Texas Tech Does Not Like the Underdog Label

After Texas Tech advanced to their first-ever Final Four, head coach Chris Beard noted he did not want his team to be considered underdogs.

“A lot has been made about us [being] the underdog and stuff like this,” Beard explained to ESPN. “They’re kinda disrespecting our guys. Jarrett Culver was the MVP of the Big 12 conference, and we won the regular-season share with Kansas State. Tariq’s the all-time shot-blocker in the Big East at St. John’s. Matt Mooney is one of the best offensive players in college basketball. We’ve got good players. We got good players. About half of our guys were in the Elite Eight last year and we lost a tough game to Villanova. … I think it’s kinda disrespecting our players. We’ve got good guys and we’ve had a great season to this point.”

As for Izzo, he admitted that his teams have not had the best outings against Duke in the past.

“Hell, not many guys outside of their league are playing them 11 times,” Izzo told CBS Sports. “I figure that we’ve played them a lot. Played them down there a lot. Played them in different events and we’ve knocked on the door. It hasn’t opened yet. One of these days it’s going to open.”

Izzo will try to add another national championship to his resume, but Beard’s surging Red Raiders stand in the way.