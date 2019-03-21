NBA Mock Draft 2019: Zion Williamson & Ja Morant Lead Field

zion williamson ja morant

Getty Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are two of the top prospects in March Madness.

Our latest NBA mock draft features a nod to the beginning of March Madness. There are several potential draft battles to watch as the chaos ensues during the NCAA tournament.

Zion Williamson is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick, but the team that will select him is up for grabs at the NBA lottery. The race behind Williamson is more fluid and where March Madness gets interesting for draft fans. Three of these four teams are likely to share the best odds at 14 percent to land Williamson: Knicks, Suns, Cavs and Bulls.

The biggest race to watch is for the No. 2 pick as Ja Morant has overtaken RJ Barrett in our most recent mock drafts. Morant’s stay in the NCAA tournament may be limited, but the Murray State guard still has a chance to solidify his status with a strong showing against some of the NCAA’s best teams. Barrett likely will have more games to show his skill set, but the Duke guard is much more of a known commodity given he has been a top prospect since his junior year of high school.

Rui Hachimura & De’Andre Hunter Could Rise Up Draft Boards With a Deep NCAA tournament

march madness predictions

GettyGonzaga’s Rui Hachimura is a likely NBA lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter both play on teams with legitimate national championship chances. Both players are in unique situations given they are not freshmen but still have a chance to be high lottery picks.

Hunter is a redshirt sophomore and was injured prior to the start of March Madness last season. It will be his first time playing in the NCAA tournament. Hachimura and the Zags were bounced earlier than expected last season, but Gonzaga is one of the top title contenders heading into the tournament.

Here is a look at my latest NBA mock draft. The order is based on the NBA draft lottery standings as of March 20th, courtesy of Tankathon.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Knicks PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Suns PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Cavaliers SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Bulls SF Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 5 Hawks SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 6 Grizzlies PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 7 Hawks (via Mavericks) F De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 8 Wizards PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 9 Pelicans SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 10 Lakers SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 11 Hornets SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 12 Timberwolves PF P.J. Washington, Kentucky
No. 13 Magic PG Coby White, UNC
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 15 Heat SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 16 Nets SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 17 Pistons C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 18 Celtics (via Clippers) PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea
No. 19 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 20 Thunder C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 21 Spurs SG Kevin Porter, USC
No. 22 Celtics G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 23 Pacers PG Tre Jones, Duke
No. 24 Blazers PF Cameron Johnson, UNC
No. 25 Cavs (via Rockets) PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 26 Sixers C Jontay Porter, Missouri
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 28 Warriors SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 30 Bucks F Chuma Okeke, Arizona

  • Published
