NBA Mock Draft 2020: James Wiseman & Anthony Edwards Shine at McDonald’s Week

Thanks to McDonald’s All American week, I got an up-close look at many of the top prospects for the 2020 NBA draft class. Since it is so early in the process, there is a lot of projections involved in constructing a mock draft and this should be read as if it is written in pencil rather than pen. There is still plenty of time for players to move up and down the draft board depending on how their college basketball career goes.

There is some fear this draft class will be even worse than the 2019 class, a group that people are already down on once you get past the top two or three prospects. It is too early to tell and often these fears are never realized as new players emerge after McDonald’s week.

Two names to watch are James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards. Both players are headed to non-traditional programs for top recruits and looking to blaze their own path to the NBA. Wiseman will stay home and play under Penny Hardaway in Memphis. Edwards will move an hour east from Atlanta to Athens to play at Georgia.

Wiseman is a big man with handles like a guard as the clip below shows.

The future Memphis big man is not without his questions, mainly if his postgame will develop. For me, his skillset translates so well to the NBA that he is likely to be in the running for the No. 1 pick.

Edwards is less of a known commodity than Wiseman, but Bulldogs fans are getting a two-way player who can shoot. Edwards looks to be one of the best offensive players in this class.

Cole Anthony, son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, is the early favorite to be the top point guard in the 2020 draft class. Anthony has yet to commit to a school, but North Carolina and Oregon are two of the favorites.

Here’s an early look at my 2020 NBA mock draft. The order has been randomized based on the current NBA standings.

NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st Round Picks