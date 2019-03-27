NBA Mock Draft 2020: James Wiseman & Anthony Edwards Shine at McDonald’s Week

NBA Mock Draft 2020: James Wiseman & Anthony Edwards Shine at McDonald’s Week

  • 469 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
memphis james wiseman

McDonald\'s James Wiseman is in the running to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Thanks to McDonald’s All American week, I got an up-close look at many of the top prospects for the 2020 NBA draft class. Since it is so early in the process, there is a lot of projections involved in constructing a mock draft and this should be read as if it is written in pencil rather than pen. There is still plenty of time for players to move up and down the draft board depending on how their college basketball career goes.

There is some fear this draft class will be even worse than the 2019 class, a group that people are already down on once you get past the top two or three prospects. It is too early to tell and often these fears are never realized as new players emerge after McDonald’s week.

Two names to watch are James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards. Both players are headed to non-traditional programs for top recruits and looking to blaze their own path to the NBA. Wiseman will stay home and play under Penny Hardaway in Memphis. Edwards will move an hour east from Atlanta to Athens to play at Georgia.

Wiseman is a big man with handles like a guard as the clip below shows.

The future Memphis big man is not without his questions, mainly if his postgame will develop. For me, his skillset translates so well to the NBA that he is likely to be in the running for the No. 1 pick.

Edwards is less of a known commodity than Wiseman, but Bulldogs fans are getting a two-way player who can shoot. Edwards looks to be one of the best offensive players in this class.

Cole Anthony, son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, is the early favorite to be the top point guard in the 2020 draft class. Anthony has yet to commit to a school, but North Carolina and Oregon are two of the favorites.

Here’s an early look at my 2020 NBA mock draft. The order has been randomized based on the current NBA standings.

NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st Round Picks

PICKS PLAYERS
1. Charlotte Hornets C James Wiseman, Memphis
2. Cleveland Cavs G Anthony Edwards, Georgia
3. Minnesota T-Wolves PF Jaden McDaniels, Undeclared
4. Chicago Bulls SG Scottie Lewis, Florida
5. New York Knicks PG Cole Anthony, Undeclared
6. Phoenix Suns SF Deni Avdija, Maccabi
7. Atlanta Hawks SF Wendell Moore, Duke
8. Dallas Mavericks C Isaiah Stewart, Washington
9. Washington Wizards PG Theo Maledon, France
10. Memphis Grizzlies F Simi Shittu, Vandy
11. New Orleans Pelicans C Vernon Carey, Duke
12. LA Lakers SF Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky
13. Miami Heat PG Nico Mannion, Arizona
14. Boston Celtics PG Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
15. Orlando Magic SG Josh Green, Arizona
16. Detroit Pistons SF Bryan Antoine, Villanova
17. Brooklyn Nets PG Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
18. San Antonio Spurs F Louis King, Oregon
19. OKC Thunder PG Devon Dotson, Kansas
20. Boston Celtics PF Jalen Smith, Maryland
21. Utah Jazz SG Zach Norvell, Gonzaga
22. LA Clippers PF Trendon Watford, Undeclared
23. Indiana Pacers PF Matthew Hurt, Undeclared
24. Houston Rockets PG Lamelo Ball, USA
25. Portland Trail Blazers PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
26. L.A. Clippers (via Sixers) PG Tremont Waters, LSU
27. Golden State Warriors C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
28. Denver Nuggets G Killian Hayes, Cholet
29. Toronto Raptors G Jordan Poole, Michigan
30. Milwaukee Bucks PG Jalen Lecque, NC State

 

  • Published
Read More
, ,