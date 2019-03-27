UNC, Oregon & Notre Dame Part of Cole Anthony’s Top 5 Schools

Cole Anthony detailed his final list of schools to Heavy as he enters the closing stage of his recruitment. Anthony is the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony and one of the top high school basketball players in the country.

“I have a top five,” Anthony noted to Heavy. “It’s Wake Forest, Georgetown, UNC, Oregon and Notre Dame…Probably [will make his decison] sometime next month…Early April.”

This means Duke and Miami are not being considered anymore by Anthony. The point guard has been one of the most exciting players during McDonald’s All-American week. He participated in both the three-point and slam dunk contests. Anthony is a top-five player in the country and the highest-rated uncommitted recruit. Anthony’s top-five schools span the country for the Oak Hill Academy point guard.

As for what Anthony is looking for in a college, the guard noted the two most important factors are his ability to play right away and compete in a Final Four.

“Someplace where I can step in as a freshman,” Anthony explained. “Ultimately, I want to be able to get to a Final Four and win.”

Without any knowledge of the way Anthony is leaning, North Carolina seems to fit these two criteria the best of the five finalists. Tar Heels guard Coby White has played himself into a potential lottery pick, which could give Anthony even more of an opportunity to take over the offense. Oregon is the only other NCAA tournament team on the list and could be a darkhorse candidate.

Cole Anthony Admires James Harden, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Joel Embiid

As the son of an NBA player, Anthony has been around the game of basketball for a long time. Anthony detailed his favorite players to watch when he is not on the court.

“I want to watch James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid,” Anthony said. “LeBron, obviously, I shouldn’t even have to say that.”

Both Rivals and 247 Sports ranked the five-star point guard as the No. 4 player in the country. It will be interesting to see if Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Georgetown can do enough to snag Anthony given their subpar seasons.

What can fans expect from Anthony at the next level? 247 Sports’ Kevin Flaherty detailed his impressive resume.