Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

Two surging playoff teams clash when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The Nets have won their last two games while the Trail Blazers have won six of their last seven, including three straight.

Monday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center

Coverage: NBATV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (-6 at -115)

Over/Under: 225.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

3 double-doubles in a row for @Dloading as he led the @BrooklynNets to victory tonight in LA! His final line tonight was 21 PTS, 4 3PTM, 2 REB, 13 AST & 3 STL for 45.9 #NBAFantasy points!#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/Issdh3Ap2i — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 23, 2019

Joe Harris was 6-for-8 from 3-point range while scoring 26 points and D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and 13 assists to lead the Nets to a 111-106 win against the Lakers last Friday.

Russell had seven points and three assists in the fourth quarter, playing a key role in officially eliminating his former team from the playoffs. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points off the bench for a Nets team that limited the Lakers to 9-for-36 (25.0 percent) from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard had 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds to carry the Trail Blazers to a 117-112 home win against the Pistons last Saturday.

Al-Farouq Aminu added 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter to help the Trail Blazers rally from a six-point deficit. The victory moved the Trail Blazers just one game behind the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference standings. The Trail Blazers were 11-for-26 from beyond the arc and they outrebounded the Pistons 42-29.

X-Factor

Joe Harris can be a difference-maker for the Nets, he’s averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes over his last 10 games, shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range but he had 13 points while going 0-for-3 from distance in the first meeting against the Trail Blazers.

If the Nets want to win this game, Harris’s 3-point shots have to fall, just like in the game against the Lakers. The Trail Blazers can also catch fire from beyond the arc so Harris can help the Nets keep up with them.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Trends and Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are:

9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games against a team with a winning home record

11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against Western Conference opponents

10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against a team with a winning straight up record

6-2 ATS in their last eight road games against a team with a home winning percentage above .600

The Portland Trail Blazers are:

No key trends

These two teams met on February 21 and the Trail Blazers won 113-99 in Brooklyn, outrebounding the Nets 60-49 and outscoring them 66-50 in the paint.

The Trail Blazers will have the edge when it comes to rebounding, they’re tough to beat at home and they’re playing very well, even without CJ McCollum but the Nets can put up a fight in this contest.

Brooklyn needs to have a better shot selection, especially from 3-point range and Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs have to crash the boards. Damian Lillard will have a big game but they can’t let Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter dominate the paint.

Nurkic had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting and Kanter added 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Nets won’t be competitive if Nurkic and Kanter replicate those performances. The road team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings and I’ll take the Nets and the points.

Pick: Nets +6

