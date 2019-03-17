Purdue vs. Old Dominion Betting Line: NCAA Bracket Predictions & Picks

After knocking off the WKU Hilltoppers to finish off an impressive year, the Old Dominion Monarchs punched their tickets into an NCAA tournament bracket and secured a 14 seed in the southern region. Purdue dropped a quarterfinal matchup in the Big 10 tournament, but otherwise put together one of the most impressive seasons on the year.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Old Dominion Monarchs Betting Line

(Betting Line and Total courtesy of Oddsshark.com)

Purdue Boilermakers vs Old Dominion Monarchs

Thursday, March 21st

Point Spread: Purdue Boilermakers (-12.5)

Purdue vs. Old Dominion NCAA Bracket Predictions & Pick

After starting the year facing tough out of conference competition, ODU started just 2-3. However, they caught fire and finished the year 26-8 with wins over Syracuse and VCU while beating fellow C-USA power WKU three separate times on the year. B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver are the senior backcourt duo that does the majority of the damage for the Monarchs. Especially come tournament time, expect the Monarchs to lean even heavier on their pair of leaders to pull off the upset.

🦁GREEN GAME-WINNER🦁 Yesterday it was Ahmad Caver, today it's Xavier Green (@xaviergreen23) with the game-winning shot for @ODUMensHoops vs. #UAB! Monarchs are headed to the Conference USA Championship game, and await the winner of Southern Miss/WKU. https://t.co/5OuIWxCmcW pic.twitter.com/Ij8Nb2HHOY — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) March 15, 2019

Carsen Edwards leads the way for the Purdue Boilermakers and will be a problem to contain for the Monarchs. Averaging 23 points per game on the season, Edwards is the primary weapon for Purdue and has shown that he is nearly impossible to contain. Purdue put together one of the strongest resumes of conference wins in the nation with wins over a number of tournament teams. Although upset as the second seed in the conference tournament, the Boilermakers are still primed for a deep run in March Madness.

Although Old Dominion has played clutch in the C-USA tournament and are riding hot, it is simply unrealistic to expect the Boilermakers to drop a second straight game after faring so well against deep and talented teams all year. While Old Dominion has the fight to keep things close, expect Purdue to showcase why they are the better team as the game gets later into the second half as they pull away for the win and the cover.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers (-12.5)

Other Southern Region Matchups

#1 UVA vs #16 Gardner Webb

#2 Tennessee vs #15 Colgate

#4 Kansas State vs #13 UC Irvine

#5 Wisconsin vs #12 Oregon

#6 Villanova vs #11 St. Mary’s

#7 Cincinnati vs #10 Iowa

#8 Mississippi vs #9 Oklahoma